Virgin Island season 2: Meet the new and returning experts, from new surrogate partner to BDSM instructor

Virgin Island returns for season 2 tonight (April 27) – and it’s not just the cast that’s bigger. This year, the Channel 4 show is expanding its team of intimacy experts in a major way.

Blending therapy, sexological bodywork and surrogate partner therapy, the series sees professionals guide contestants through emotional blocks, intimacy anxiety and – in some cases – physical experiences designed to rebuild confidence around sex and connection.

Now, Channel 4 has doubled down on that approach, bringing back familiar faces and introducing a host of new specialists.

Here’s everything you need to know about the experts helping this year’s contestants on Virgin Island…

Dr Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschmann return (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island experts Dr Danielle Harel and Celeste Hirschman back for season 2

Dr Danielle Harel, a sex and relationship coach and co-founder of the Somatica Institute, once again leads the emotional and relational framework of the retreat.

Her work focuses on attachment, desire and communication, using group-style sessions and emotional unpacking to help contestants understand their intimacy patterns. She has described the show’s purpose as tackling “how people actually learn intimacy in real life, not theory”.

On returning, she explained the expanded eight-episode run allows for deeper work. She said: “Because we had even more time with them, we had the opportunity to help them go deeper with their emotional growth and communication skills through exercises such as the I Feel Game and Boundary Mapping.”

Alongside her is Celeste Hirschman, who also co-founded the Somatica Institute. She focuses on embodiment and pleasure, helping participants reconnect with their bodies without shame.

She said of the new series: “It was so wonderful that they had some familiarity with the concept, so they came to the island with very well-thought out and specific goals. This made it easier for them to progress quickly and reach new heights of confidence, awareness and intimacy in a short period of time.”

Surrogate partner Kat Slade is also back for season 2 (Credit: Channel 4)

Kat Slade – Surrogate Partner Therapist

Kat Slade returns as one of the show’s surrogate partner therapists, working directly with participants in structured, consent-led sessions.

Her role involves helping contestants overcome physical and emotional barriers to intimacy through guided touch and connection exercises. She has previously described her work as creating “a safe environment where people can learn intimacy in real time, not just talk about it”.

Last year, contestant Dave lost his virginity on screen with Kat.

On returning, she said: “Seeing the real, lasting transformations from the first series made it feel great to come back. And it’s a meaningful environment to be part of.”

Andre Lazarus is back for season 2 of Virgin Island (Credit: Channel 4)

Andre Lazarus – Surrogate Partner Therapist

Andre Lazarus also returns, continuing his work in one-to-one sessions focused on trust, communication and confidence through touch.

He described the process as “a feedback loop of trust” and said the longer series allows for more depth. He added: “I hope people walk away with the sense that they are not stuck or broken. Regardless of what they or someone they know might be struggling with in their intimate life.”

Aisha Paris Smith is back to help the 12 new virgins (Credit: Channel 4)

Aisha Paris Smith – Sexological Bodyworker

Aisha Paris Smith returns to lead bodywork sessions focused on breathwork, arousal and physical awareness.

She has said her work centres on “rebuilding trust in your own body”, particularly for those dealing with anxiety or past trauma, and believes the show is “one of the few spaces where sexual shame is actually addressed directly rather than avoided”.

Clinical therapist Dr Abby Sheneman is a senior member of the support staff (Credit: Channel 4)

Dr Abby Sheneman – Clinical Therapist

Dr Abby Sheneman continues to provide psychological oversight, ensuring participants are supported alongside the more physical aspects of the retreat.

She has described the process as “carefully structured, not sensational”, and said the longer format allows “more time to properly work through individual histories”.

Shelby Devlin joins as a BDSM coach (Credit: Channel 4)

New experts joining season 2: Shelby Devlin – BDSM Coach

One of the new additions is Shelby Devlin, a BDSM and kink educator who introduces conversations around power, consent and boundaries.

She said: “I know I made a meaningful impact during my time on the island, and my deepest hope is that this extends beyond the experience itself to the people watching at home. If even one person feels seen, inspired, or more empowered in their relationship to their own desires, I would consider that a success.”

Risdon Roberts joins the surrogate partner team (Credit: Channel 4)

New Virgin Island expert Risdon Roberts – Surrogate Partner Therapist

Newcomer Risdon Roberts joins the surrogate partner team, working in hands-on sessions focused on confidence and reducing anxiety around touch.

She said: “As a queer woman I appreciated how there was so much room on the show for the cast to explore their divergent identities, attractions and sexualities. I also really enjoyed the sex education elements of the show because those are some of my favourite parts of the work.”

Ilil Lunkry is a new bodyworker on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Ilil Lunkry – Sexological Bodyworker

Ilil Lunkry joins the bodywork team, running sessions designed to help participants relax and reconnect with physical sensation.

She has described the series as “a rare opportunity to make sexual wellbeing part of mainstream conversation”.

Jason King joins the bodywork team (Credit: Channel 4)

Jason King – Sexological Bodyworker

Jason King is another new addition, supporting both group and one-to-one work around embodiment and confidence.

He said the retreat helps participants “rebuild trust in physical connection without pressure or expectation”.

Joy Rigel did not return for season 2 (Credit: Supplied)

Virgin Island experts who didn’t return from season 1 – and why

Not all of last year’s experts are back. Joy Rigel, who appeared in season 1 as an intimacy coach, is absent from the new series.

Speaking to ED! previously, she hinted at why she might not return. She said: “I wish that they [the producers] weren’t focussed on certain things just for the benefit of the whole public. Like, my work got cut out and just the physical side of things was shown.”

She added: “I’m grateful for that, but as far as the other therapists, we’re all kind of like: ‘Well, we didn’t get a lot from the show. Our businesses didn’t grow. We didn’t get a lot of publicity.’

“It’s just a shame that it wasn’t highlighted. I have had a talk about coming back for series 2 but I’m not sure. You give a lot of yourself to do that sort of thing and I don’t have creative rights. So I’m thinking about it.”

It hasn’t been confirmed why she ultimately didn’t return.

Read more: Meet the 12 new virgins taking part in season 2 of Virgin Island

Virgin Island returns to Channel 4 tonight (April 27) at 9pm.

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.