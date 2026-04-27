Virgin Island’s Kat Slade: If she really has sex on the Channel 4 show and exactly what a surrogate partner is

Virgin Island is back for season two tonight (April 27), and if there’s one person guaranteed to get viewers talking again, it’s Kat Slade.

She’s not a contestant searching for romance, nor is she your typical TV expert handing out dating tips. Instead, Kat, 35, has one of the most unusual — and frequently misunderstood — roles on the show: surrogate partner.

If the first series showed anything — including the moment Kat helped one cast member lose his virginity — it’s that she brings both emotional depth and a fair bit of controversy to the series…

Surrogate partner Kat Slade returns for Virgin Island season 2 (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Kat Slade? Meet the Virgin Island surrogate partner

Kat first stepped into the spotlight thanks to Virgin Island, Channel 4’s bold reality experiment centred on intimacy and human connection. Soft-spoken, calm and quietly confident, she quickly became a standout — not by dominating scenes, but by helping others feel safe enough to open up.

In her role as a surrogate partner, Kat works alongside a team of therapists, supporting participants as they navigate personal barriers around closeness and relationships. It’s a structured, carefully guided process — even if many viewers were encountering it for the first time through the show.

Her credentials back it up, too. Kat holds a Master’s degree from New York University and is trained in somatic and embodiment practices. On screen, that translates into a mix of honest conversation, guided exercises and — when appropriate — gradual physical connection, all tailored to each participant.

As she explained on This Morning: “It’s not about performance or pressure. It’s about meeting someone where they are and building safety step by step.”

What does a surrogate partner actually do?

One of the biggest questions from viewers during season one was: what exactly is Kat’s role?

Despite the headlines, it’s far less sensational than people might assume.

Surrogate partner therapy is designed to help individuals work through anxiety, fear or past experiences linked to intimacy. It can begin with something as simple as eye contact or holding hands, before gradually progressing — always at the participant’s pace.

Kat’s role is to guide that journey alongside a therapist. It’s intentional, structured and focused entirely on personal growth — not entertainment value.

As she puts it: “We go at the pace of the client. There’s no end goal other than helping them feel safe and connected.”

She’s also been clear that the bigger aim is real-life connection: learning how to relate to another person authentically, rather than through fantasy or expectation.

Kat had sex with cast member Dave on Virgin Island season 1 (Credit: Channel 4)

Kat Slade and the moment everyone was talking about

The defining moment of Virgin Island’s first season — and the one that sparked the most debate — came in the finale.

One participant, Dave, chose to take a major step in his journey, with Kat guiding the experience in what the show framed as a therapeutic environment. It was a scene that split opinion: some viewers praised its honesty and care, while others questioned whether Dave’s first time should have been broadcast at all.

Kat addressed it in her usual measured way, describing it as “holding a safe space for something that felt really big and vulnerable,” and emphasising that everything was built on consent, communication and readiness.

It’s also worth noting: only one contestant reached that stage. For most others, progress looked very different — from building confidence to simply feeling comfortable being close to someone.

Her clash with series 1 contestant Zac

Not every session went smoothly. During one memorable moment, Kat had to shut down an interaction with contestant Zac after he made her uncomfortable.

During the exercise, Zac expressed a desire to “move forward” physically, focusing heavily on touch. Kat flagged this as a concern, explaining that his approach made her feel protective of the situation.

When he continued to push, she made the call to end the session, asking him to get dressed. It was a clear example of the boundaries that underpin her role — and a reminder that consent and comfort go both ways.

Kat’s role on the show is the most controversial (Credit: YouTube)

Why participants don’t stay in touch after the show

If you were hoping for lasting bonds or romantic endings, Virgin Island doesn’t quite work like that.

A key part of surrogate partner therapy is that it’s temporary. Once the process ends, so does the relationship. Participants are encouraged to take what they’ve learned and apply it outside the show — rather than becoming dependent on their surrogate.

Kat has been open about this boundary, explaining: “The goal isn’t for them to need me — it’s for them to go and create connections in their own lives.”

Even during the most intimate moments shown on screen, there’s always a clear structure and purpose behind what’s happening.

Dave shared: “It was explained very clearly to us that you don’t stay in touch after. It’s sort of two weeks, and that’s it and then you move on.”

He added: “It’s not easy to just detach from feelings, but I think it’s an important lesson of it to like have those feelings and then let go of them, which probably is one of the most important lessons.”

Kat Slade’s personal life: what do we know?

Despite the curiosity surrounding her, Kat keeps her private life exactly that — private.

There’s no public information about a partner, children or family. Unlike many reality TV personalities, she hasn’t leaned into sharing personal details or building a lifestyle brand off the back of the show.

That sense of distance appears intentional — and necessary — given the nature of her work. As she’s suggested, maintaining boundaries is essential both personally and professionally.

What Kat says about her work

Across interviews and TV appearances, Kat has been consistent in how she describes her role. It’s about connection, healing and personal development — not just physical intimacy.

She calls it “a collaborative process”, stressing that it always involves a wider therapeutic framework.

On This Morning, she highlighted a common misconception: “People think it’s just about sex, but most of the work is actually about communication, vulnerability and feeling safe in your body.”

That idea runs throughout the show. As Kat puts it: “Intimacy starts long before anything physical. It starts with being seen and accepted.”

Why Kat returned for season 2

Ahead of the new series, Kat explained what drew her back.

“Seeing the real, lasting transformations from the first series made it feel really meaningful to return,” she said.

She also hopes the show continues to open up conversations: “I want people to feel more empowered around their own sexuality. These are experiences many people keep private, and that silence can be isolating.”

Season two brings new dynamics, too. With participants arriving more aware of what the show involves, Kat says a big part of her role has been helping them stay grounded.

“A lot of the work was about keeping people present — focusing on their own journey rather than expectations,” she explained.

Read more: Where is Virgin Island filmed? Location of Channel 4 series revealed, and you can stay there for £97 a night

Virgin Island is on Monday (April 27) at 9pm on Channel 4.

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