Controversial Channel 4 show Virgin Island will return for season 2, it’s been confirmed, with one of the show’s stars now revealing a strict rule he had to follow with his surrogate partner.

Accountant Dave, 24, lost his virginity to surrogate partner Kat Slade on the show. While viewers didn’t actually see the moment Dave had sex for the first time, they did hear it.

And now he’s shared more details of what happened after the encounter, as another 12 contestants gear up to enjoy the Virgin Island experience.

Dave signed up for Virgin Island and did get his happy ending (Credit: Channel 4)

Virgin Island season 2 confirmed

Earlier today (June 5), The Sun reported that Virgin Island has been recommissioned by Channel 4. The news follows a raft of Ofcom complaints about the show.

It’s reported that Channel 4 has begun casting for a new flock of innocents who want the help of the show’s sexperts.

A source said: “Virgin Island had a big buzz about it as something which really pushed the boundaries. In a market filled with somewhat predictable dating shows, it broke the mould and still had that Channel 4 experimental heart to it. So everyone was thrilled when the ratings seemed to back the broadcaster’s punt.

“It felt like a no-brainer to consider a second series.”

Kat Slade works as a surrogate partner, teaching people about intimacy (Credit: Channel 4)

Dave reveals ‘very clear’ rule about Kat

On the show, accountant Dave was the only one to lose his virginity – although others have since the series finished.

However, despite sharing such a big moment together, Dave has revealed that he and Kat haven’t stayed in touch. And that’s because it was explained “very clearly” that it wouldn’t be allowed once filming wrapped.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Dave shared: “It was explained very clearly to us that you don’t stay in touch after. It’s sort of two weeks, and that’s it and then you move on.”

He added: “It’s not easy to just detach from feelings, but I think it’s an important lesson of it to like have those feelings and then let go of them, which probably is one of the most important lessons.”

Dave, who now has a girlfriend, revealed that he “did have some feelings” for Kat. However, he added: “I wasn’t, obviously, wasn’t in love with her anything. But I respected her greatly. I don’t think I was too worried about falling in love.”

