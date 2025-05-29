All the things you didn’t see on screen on Virgin Island – boozy wrap party; ‘close friends’; stars’ sexpert reunion

The final two episodes of Channel 4’s Virgin Island aired earlier this week and it’s fair to say the reality show had plenty of people talking about it – and it certainly seemed to divide opinion.

Now it’s finished, many of the cast members have been offering a glimpse behind the scenes of the show, giving viewers an insight into the things we didn’t see on screen. From the wrap party to reunions a year on, here’s what went down after the cameras stopped rolling…

Where was Virgin Island filmed?

Like many reality TV shows of this nature, it was filmed on an idyllic-looking island. The island in question is Obonjan. It’s a private, uninhabited island off the coast of Croatia in the Adriatic Sea, part of the Mediterranean.

The cast of Virgin Island stayed at the Obonjan Island Resort. It’s reached by boat from the town of Šibenik on the Croatian mainland.

Enjoying the wrap party

Ben, who was 30 while filming the show, shared a series of snaps with his fellow cast members. He wrote on Instagram: “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I met 11 amazing people who I remain close friends with this to this day.”

He then added: “To all those out there with similar experiences, know this. You are not alone.”

Emma, 23, shared some behind-the-scenes snaps too, which appear to be from a wrap party after the conclusion of filming. They include one in which she has 25-year-old Jason and Ben on either side of her. In another, Pia, also 23, is holding a cake with candles on it in celebration.

23-year-old Tom shared a photo where he’s dressed up alongside Ben, Jason and Charlotte. He wrote: “Gutted this never made it into the final cut, but at least I still got this photo from my favourite night on the island. I present to you, Unshaved.”

Charlotte, 29, shared a photo of all 12 cast members together. And, she has also been reminiscing over one of the days of filming, in which some of the contestants sported face masks.

Staying friends

Despite the show only just airing, it was filmed in Croatia back in 2024. So, there’s been time for a much-needed reunion. 29-year-old Taylor shared a reunion snap and wrote: “We were all a little merry but what an amazing year and an amazing adventure we have had! I love you all so much and I promise I will come and see you and we will keep arranging our meetups.”

She said that she thinks the “strangers” she began filming with are “now people I will have a lifelong bond with”.

Louise, 22, shared a series of photos from her time on the show too, including one in which a few of them are on a boat. She then paid tribute to her fellow cast members, writing: “The most gorgeous time with the most gorgeous people … Struggling to find words that could ever fully capture what this experience meant to me or what it’s done for me. The impact it’s had on me since is life changing and is something I’ll carry forever. I’m beyond grateful for every moment, every lesson, and every person who was part of this journey.”

Holly, who was 23 while on the show, celebrated her 24th birthday with her castmates, too. She posted a photo of herself holding her cake, made by 28-year-old Zac. She wrote: “Amazing surprise for my birthday from the virgins, honestly was not expecting it! Thanks guys, love you all!”

Emotional intimacy coach Joy Rigel, who featured as one of the show’s experts, commented: “Ahh! Happy birthday, beautiful! Way to go Zac.”

