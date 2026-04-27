‘That was electric!’ Surprising reason EastEnders fans can’t get enough of Grant’s return on iPlayer

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer and yet to air on BBC One, including Grant returning to Walford

EastEnders viewers have been counting down the days to Grant Mitchell’s big comeback and, judging by today’s dramatic scenes, it was well worth the wait.

From the moment he steps back into Walford, it’s clear this is no quiet return, and things quickly spiral into classic Mitchell chaos.

Grant’s back, but he doesn’t get a warm welcome home (Credit: BBC)

Grant reunites with Mark and Sam

Grant arrives back in Walford with a bang, and it isn’t long before he is reunited with Sam and his estranged son, Mark. But there’s no love lost between the family, and Grant quickly realises he has missed a lot since he was last in the Square.

Mark and Sam bring Grant back up to speed on what has been going on. Sam explains that Nigel is in a really bad way, and Grant is shocked to hear that his friend is now in a care home.

But the real reason Mark called Grant to come home is for Phil. Knowing that he is struggling with Nigel’s declining health, Mark tells his dad that Phil hasn’t visited Nigel since he went into the home.

Grant is shocked to see how unwell Nigel is (Credit: BBC)

Grant and Phil have it out

As Grant storms over to Phil’s to have it out with his brother, Julie comes rushing out and says the hospital has called. Grant asks what she is doing in Walford, but there is no time to explain, because Nigel has had a fall.

Grant drives Julie and Sam to see Nigel, and he is shocked at how unwell his friend is. The enormity of what is happening is too much, and it takes a while for Grant to sit with Nigel. However, when he does, Nigel has a moment of clarity and talks to Grant, mistaking him for Phil.

Later, Grant, Sam and Mark corner Phil, trying to get through to him. But as everyone lays their cards on the table, things get nasty. Phil starts to lash out, throwing Sam and Mark out of his house.

Soon, a huge fight erupts between Grant and Phil, and the closing scene sees Phil throwing Grant out, too.

As Grant realises he has a bigger job on his hands with Phil than he realised, Phil can be heard indoors smashing up his house.

Can Grant get through to Phil before he really hits self-destruct?

Grant and Phil have an epic fight in today’s EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise the soap for bringing back Grant

Fans couldn’t get enough of the classic scene, hailing it an ‘electric’ moment and praising the soap for reuniting the Mitchell siblings at last…

“I can see why they bring back Ross Kemp every few years. Those scenes… were electric!” said one fan on Reddit.

“Grant’s return shows every bit of the electric Mitchell dynamic is still there,” agreed someone else.

Over on X, fans were saying the same thing. “Omg Grant – I love him. EastEnders is the best soap EVER,” gushed one fan.

Another viewer added how much they enjoyed the final classic scene. “Fantastic scenes with the Mitchells today. Especially at the end when Phil hit self-destruct mode. Some really classic Mitchell scenes, and it felt like Grant had never been away.”

And one final comment summed up the mood: “The final scene between Steve McFadden and Ross Kemp was fantastic!” With tensions at boiling point and Phil clearly on the edge, Grant’s return has already shaken Walford to its core. The big question now is what happens next.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Nigel passes away as Grant returns, and Phil struggles with his grief