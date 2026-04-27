Coronation Street follow-up: As Theo flees from the police, all the ‘clues’ that he could die revealed

In tonight’s Coronation Street episode (Monday, April 27), Theo Silverton managed to slip through the net and escape police attention after Todd Grimshaw and George Shuttleworth reported him.

After fleeing out of the flat window, Theo went on the run, hiding out in his damaged van while clutching Todd’s phone. But with ‘murder week’ now underway on the cobbles, and one villain set to be found dead before the week is out, all eyes are on Theo and whether he could be the one who meets a grim fate.

Theo entered the flat uninvited (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd’s showdown in Coronation Street

It all began when Todd Grimshaw phoned George Shuttleworth to say he would be running late for drinks at the Rovers, still shaken after an unsettling moment at the flat. But what he didn’t know was that things were about to get much worse.

As soon as Todd ended the call, Theo Silverton appeared, having let himself into the property without warning. In an odd turn of events, Theo noticed food that was about to go to waste and insisted on cooking what he called a ‘last meal.’ choosing to make a risotto despite the rising tension in the room.

Things soon escalated dangerously, with Todd forced to pick up a knife to protect himself. In a deeply unsettling twist, Theo even begged him to stab him, before grabbing a marble bowl during the confrontation. George arrived just in time, helping Todd lock Theo inside the bedroom so they could make their escape.

But any sense of relief was short-lived. Theo managed to climb out of the window, evade the police, and disappear nearby. Later, as Todd tried to get away to safety, he realised he had left his phone behind. When he returned, Theo was there waiting, holding the phone and cornering him once again.

Theo is one of five potential victims (Credit: ITV)

Likelihood of Theo being murdered in Coronation Street explored

Things are looking increasingly dangerous for Theo as Coronation Street’s ‘murder week’ kicks into gear. He has already made a long list of enemies, all of whom seem determined to protect Todd at any cost.

Earlier in the episode, Summer was ready to throw a brick at Theo’s van, before Gary stepped in and took matters into his own hands by smashing it up instead.

George also found himself right in the middle of the chaos, rushing in to defend Todd and helping him lock Theo away in the bedroom. Meanwhile, Todd himself went as far as threatening Theo with a knife, only to find himself back in danger as Theo cornered him again.

With another showdown clearly on the horizon, Theo appears to be running out of road fast. As tensions continue to rise on the cobbles, it seems more and more likely that Todd or someone close to him could ultimately bring Theo’s story to a deadly end.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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