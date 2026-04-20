Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as the flashforward murder victim is revealed

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week we finally find out who was murdered in flashforward week.

The list of potential victims sees five characters in the firing line: Megan, Jodie, Carl, Theo and Maggie. But who will be the body that Betsy finds?

Here’s all we know about Coronation-Street spoilers for next week.

1. One of five victims dies this week

We’re taken back to the day of Carla and Lisa’s wedding this week as each episode follows the possible final day in the life of one of the potential murder victims. Megan, Jodie, Carl, Theo or Maggie will breathe their last, but who will it be?

2. Theo out to get Todd in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd is horrified when Theo appears in the shop flat. Things quickly turn violent as Todd tries to escape his tormentor.

George arrives just in time to confront Theo. Todd and George manage to overpower the abuser and escape from the flat.

They report him to Kit, but Theo is already nowhere to be seen.

Desperate to get away, Todd gets a cab to the airport. But it’s forced to stop when he realises he’s not got his phone.

He turns back, but is terrified when he comes face to face once again with Theo, who is holding the phone.

As a frightening game of cat and mouse continues, what lengths will Todd be forced to go to to escape this monster for good?

3. Carl sets out for revenge

Debbie tells Ronnie and Kevin that she has paid Carl to leave. She has had enough of his awful behaviour and although it hurts her she knows she has to get him out of her life for good.

Before he goes Carl tries to tie up some loose ends. But he ends up ruffling even more feathers including winding up Abi, as well as Tyrone and Kevin.

Carl then secretly tampers with the brakes on Kevin’s car at the garage. Will he be found out? And will this final act lead to his downfall?

4. Jodie’s past catches up with her as she tries to punish Shona in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie is preparing to leave Weatherfield, but then she hears Shona screaming. Outside, Shona is being confronted by two men.

Jodie knows they have come for her and she decides she has no choice but to give up the hard drive.

Shona can see how upset Jodie is and grateful for her stepping up, she asks her sister to stay. However, when Jodie discovers Shona did receive her letter, she is furious and wants revenge.

David becomes collateral damage as Jodie focuses on him. She sets a trap in place as she tries to break up his and Shona’s marriage.

But soon Jodie finds herself out on the street. She heads to the swings and can’t believe she has messed everything up.

Someone then approaches and she is surprised as it seems her past – or her present – mistakes are finally catching up with her.

5. Megan and Maggie face off

Eva, Leanne and Toyah frogmarch Megan into the flat to try and force her to confess to her crimes.

However, she refuses and winds them all up, which ends in another scuffle and Megan getting punched in the nose.

Megan later tries to play the victim with Daniel, but he washes his hands of her.

She’s then thrown out of No.1 and left in the ginnel on her own when she overhears Maggie and Melanie and records some incriminating information.

Maggie then confronts Megan about the recording, but when Megan reveals her own secret, Maggie sees red.

The feud between them escalates, but will it result in one of them falling to their death?

6. Sarah caught in the crossfire in Coronation Street spoilers

As things get more heated across Weatherfield, Sarah is caught in the crossfire of a brutal home invasion.

7. Betsy finds a body

There are several lives hanging in the balance with bloodshed everywhere, but it’s Betsy Swain who makes the horrifying discovery of a body.

The Street will be changed forever, but who didn’t make it out alive?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict Eva to go on the run after killing Megan

Coronation Street usually airs Monday to Friday at 8.30pm on ITV, with an early release at 7am every day on ITVX.