Coronation Street fans were left reeling last night (Monday, February 16) after the soap aired a chilling flashforward death scene – and now the bookies have weighed in with their verdict on who won’t make it out alive.

In scenes airing on April 23rd, Betsy Swain discovers a dead body on the night of Carla and Lisa’s wedding day. The catch? The victim is someone she knows.

Five names are in the frame – Carl Webster, Jodie Ramsey, Maggie Driscoll, Megan Walsh and Theo Silverton – but only one Weatherfield resident is heading for a fatal ending.

So who’s most likely to meet a grim fate?

Betsy’s horrifying discovery in Coronation Street

Monday night’s episode of Coronation Street delivered a major shock as a flashforward revealed Betsy Swain in floods of tears at the police station, giving a statement about a death that rocked her world.

Betsy explained that following her mum’s wedding celebrations, she stumbled across a dead body – and crucially, the victim wasn’t a stranger.

Viewers then saw five possible victims – Carl Webster, Jodie Ramsey, Maggie Driscoll, Megan Walsh and Theo Silverton. All five have made enemies in Weatherfield, and all five have storylines that could plausibly end in murder.

While fans will have to wait weeks to find out the truth, the betting markets have already made their predictions on who is in the firing line.

Carl Webster leads death odds in Coronation Street

According to Shane Orton, spokesperson for betting site SportsCasting, Carl Webster is currently the frontrunner to be killed off, with odds of 4/5. Megan Walsh isn’t far behind at 3/1, while Theo Silverton follows at 5/1.

Further down the list, Maggie Driscoll sits at 9/1, with Jodie Ramsey considered the safest of the five at 20/1.

Shane exclusively told Coronation Street Insider: “The flashforward scenes have sent the rumour mill into overdrive, but looking at the market, the writing appears to be firmly on the wall for Carl Webster. We have priced him as the odds-on favourite at 4/5, simply because he fits the classic soap profile of a ‘loose end’ that needs tying up. He knows too many of Theo Silverton’s dark secrets regarding the crash that killed Billy Mayhew, and in Weatherfield, blackmailers rarely survive to tell the tale.

“Close behind at 3/1 is Megan Walsh. Far from a shock, her death would arguably be the most popular outcome with viewers given her horrific grooming of young Will – it feels like the natural, grim conclusion to that storyline rather than a twist.

Jodie Ramsey at the lowest risk

“Further down the betting, Theo Silverton sits at 11/2; while he’s the villain of the piece, soap logic usually keeps the baddie alive a little longer to cause maximum chaos. Maggie Driscoll is an interesting long shot at 9/1, but she feels more like a protector than a victim in this scenario. Finally, Jodie Ramsey is our rank outsider at 20/1 – it would be a bizarre production move to kill off a new arrival so soon, making her the safest bet to survive the night.”

