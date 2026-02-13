Coronation Street spoilers for Mon, Feb 16: Deadly flashforward unveils five possible victims

In Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, February 16, a dramatic flashforward episode delivers a chilling twist as Betsy makes a horrifying discovery – a dead body.

In a special instalment that jumps between timelines, viewers are presented with five possible victims, setting up a gripping whodunnit that will keep fans guessing right through to April.

Here’s everything unfolding in Coronation Street on Monday.

Betsy is interviewed by the police (Credit: ITV)

1. Betsy finds a body in flashforward scenes

Weatherfield takes a dark turn in a cleverly constructed flashforward episode packed with tension. The drama begins with a shaken Betsy Swain sitting opposite a detective, recounting the moment she stumbled across a lifeless body.

As the tape recorder whirs and the questioning intensifies, a crucial detail emerges – this police interview isn’t taking place in the present day. It’s set in April.

That revelation changes everything. The scenes we’re watching are building towards an event that hasn’t yet happened, meaning someone on the Street is living on borrowed time. The countdown has officially begun.

Someone dies this spring (Credit: ITV)

2. Five potential victims unveiled in Coronation Street spoilers

The episode moves back and forth between now and the looming date of the crime, steadily layering suspicion across Weatherfield. In the present timeline, simmering tensions and uneasy exchanges hint that not all is well. In the future scenes, relationships appear strained, loyalties look uncertain and more than one resident seems to be hiding something.

As events unfold, alibis begin to crumble and tempers flare. A sharp comment here, a loaded look there – before long, several familiar faces appear capable of deadly secrets. The atmosphere shifts from everyday cobbles to something far more sinister. Every time you think you’ve worked out where the story is heading, the narrative pulls the rug from under you. The uncertainty is deliberate…

Then comes the final shock. Five well-known residents are potential victims. That’s right – five possible fates hanging in the balance. One of them won’t make it to spring, and the identity of the killer remains firmly under wraps.

Who receives a tragic end? Who will commit the ultimate crime? And just how crucial will Betsy’s police statement prove to be?

One thing is clear – as April approaches, life on the Street will end for someone.

Read more: Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from soap

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!