Catherine Tyldesley only made her Coronation Street comeback as Eva Price last year, but it looks like Weatherfield fans will soon be seeing a little less of her.

Eva’s return immediately threw her back into the thick of the action with her family, the Driscolls, who wasted no time in making their mark by taking over the legendary Rovers Return. Drama has followed them ever since. But now Eva appears set to step away for a short while, as Catherine Tyldesley lines up time on another project.

She’s juggling two shows at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Catherine Tyldesley to ‘take break’ from Coronation Street as Eva Price

Alongside reprising her Corrie role, Catherine has also been juggling life as First Officer Kate Woods on the far sunnier drama The Good Ship Murder. She’s been balancing both commitments so far, but that is about to pause.

To film her exit scenes for the murder drama, Catherine will be taking a ‘short break’ from Coronation Street. That time away will allow her to return to The Good Ship Murder set and wrap up her storyline there.

A source told The Sun: “Cath spoke to her bosses at Corrie about taking some time off to film her Good Ship exit and they agreed.

“When she agreed to return to the soap there was a lot of uncertainty about whether or not she would be able to go back, but fortunately it’s all working out.

“There was talk about possibly killing off her character but in the end bosses decided that she would get a happy ending.”

Catherine will film those exit scenes in the coming months as part of season four of The Good Ship Murder. After that, she’ll be heading straight back to Weatherfield to continue Eva’s story. Crisis averted.

Eva will be back – don’t panic (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price’s dramatic return to Coronation Street

Eva Price swept back onto the cobbles towards the end of 2025, with husband Ben revealing he’d bought the Rovers for her. It didn’t take long for celebrations to turn sour, though, when Eva discovered Maggie’s money had funded the purchase – and she made it clear she wanted to run the pub herself.

While a deal was eventually made, it did little to ease tensions. Maggie made no secret of her feelings about Eva, insisting she wasn’t good enough for Ben.

Things were only made worse when a long-buried baby secret almost tore Ben and Eva apart. At the same time, Will Driscoll’s troubling behaviour has caused growing concern.

The teenager has been groomed by his gym coach Megan Walsh and is currently seeing her in secret, adding yet another explosive storyline into the mix.

With 2026 promising even more turmoil for the Driscolls, Eva stepping away for a brief break might not be the worst idea after all.

