Eva thinks it’s a cosy Christmas but the Driscolls have other plans in Coronation Street spoilers

Eva Price may have just walked straight into trouble by asking Megan to join the Christmas celebrations, according to Coronation Street spoilers.

On Friday, December 19, in Weatherfield, Eva discovered that Megan was gearing up to spend the holiday on her own and swiftly changed her plans.

But, this well-meaning gesture could spark serious tension around the dinner table, with emotions running high and long-buried secrets threatening to explode.

Christmas in the Driscoll household might be far from peaceful and fans can expect plenty of sparks to fly before the night is over.

Megan won’t be lonely this Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Megan set to join the Driscolls for Christmas

Will Driscoll marked his 16th birthday today (or so it seemed). With his family acting as though they’d forgotten the occasion entirely, Will took matters into his own hands and booked himself a room at the Chariot Square Hotel.

Turning sixteen clearly went straight to his head, convincing him he was suddenly all grown up. But no matter how adult he feels, one thing hasn’t changed. His involvement with gym coach Megan Walsh is still completely off-limits.

The pair slipped away to the hotel under the radar, but their secrecy didn’t last long. When Ben Driscoll worked out where Will had gone, he stormed over only to find Will desperately trying to hide Megan out of sight.

Thinking fast, Will spun a lie about a girlfriend from Hull named Chloe. With Ben, Ollie and Will exiting together, Megan was left behind to make a very awkward solo escape.

Back at the Rovers, Ben told Eva that Will had been hanging out with his mates so that she wouldn’t worry. But the situation soon got even more awkward when Megan was invited into the pub and also invited over for Christmas Dinner with the Driscolls.

Eva was upset to find out that Megan was spending Christmas Day with a ‘turkey dinner for one’ and invited both her and Daniel to join them all in the pub. But, will this be the perfect environment for Megan and Will’s secret to come out?

Christmas dinner is about to get awkward (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Christmas Day chaos for the Driscolls

Coronation Street spoilers for Christmas week reveal that the Driscoll dinner erupts into chaos and secrets threaten to spill.

Maggie Driscoll struggles to mask her irritation as Ben and Eva swap presents, their syrupy affection laying it on thick enough for a Christmas romcom. Over at the pub, Daniel pops in with Bertie bearing a gift for Megan, and Maggie quickly insists they stay for lunch – much to Will’s quiet annoyance.

Elsewhere, Adam wows Alya with a glittering necklace and casually floats the idea of moving in together, leaving her delighted. Eva panics when she realises her missing letter isn’t in her bag. Adam grabs her hand for reassurance, just as Ben walks in and clocks the moment.

As lunch begins, Maggie shoots Eva Price a deadly stare while Will bristles at Daniel. The Secret Santa finale leaves Ben stunned. And, someone’s then being kicked out of the pub.

And, just at the back of the pub in the ginnel, Evelyn finds someone left for dead as the drama reaches its peak. Who could it be? And, is it someone who was sitting at the dinner table?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

