Coronation Street ITVX early release sees Eva Price return amid huge Maggie Driscoll secret reveal

Eva Price celebrated her new era as Rovers landlady in Coronation Street today (Monday, October 27), but Maggie soon burst her happy return bubble.

After moving into the pub with her family, Eva celebrated this new chapter by getting the drinks flowing.

Not everyone was determined to see Eva happy though…

Eva moved in (Credit: ITV)

Eva made a return back to Coronation Street

Eva’s husband Ben stood her in front of the Rovers and told her that she was now the proud owner of the property.

Believing that they’d bought a more rundown pub nearby, Eva was thrilled with the surprise.

Maria wasn’t thrilled though to see Eva back given their (cough, cough, complicated) history.

With Toyah and Leanne causing chaos in the pub over Nick’s marriage proposal to Toyah, Eva kicked everyone out apart from the two sisters. She then locked them in the pub until they settled their differences. With the three women all bonding over their experiences dating Nick, they found something in common and made things right.

Now that Eva the Peacemaker had worked her magic, the real fun could begin.

But, Eva’s celebratory new era was seemingly premature as she reopened the pub to some bad news from Glenda.

Maggie dropped a huge bombshell on Eva (Credit: ITV)

Maggie Driscoll had news for Eva

Glenda had a chat with Carla Connor after worrying that she’d be out of a job. She then enjoyed telling Eva the news that Ben hadn’t actually coughed up the cash for the pub meaning that they didn’t actually own it.

Eva was fuming with her husband who admitted that he’d just had a lot to think about and hadn’t figured out how to actually raise the cash for the pub. Wishing she’d bought the Flying Horse instead, Eva prepared to move back to Hull (and oh was Maria happy about her decision).

Ben managed to turn things around though, with Eva staging a lock-in as the new pub landlady after the family officially purchased the pub.

But, Ben’s mum Maggie then rocked up to the party and burst Eva’s happy bubble by announcing that it was with her money that Ben had bought the pub. She was now the new landlady, not Eva. Ouch. But, can Eva convince Maggie to let her take charge?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!