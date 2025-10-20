Coronation Street reveals first look at Eva Price’s return in new trailer

Coronation Street has unveiled a new promo trailer teasing the arrival of Eva Price to the cobbles next week as she makes a return.

Next week will see Eva receive a huge surprise as she’s told she’s the new owner of the Rovers.

Her husband – Ben Driscoll will also join her, along with his two sons, Eva’s mother-in-law, and daughter Susie.

The new owners of the Rovers arrive (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price makes a Coronation Street return with the Driscolls

On Monday, October 27, Eva Price will return to Weatherfield with her family – the Driscolls.

Eva’s first scenes will see her be surprised by her husband Ben. He announces that he’s bought the Rovers and that Eva will be landlady.

The promo trailer for this new era of Coronation Street shows Eva host a huge party to celebrate being behind the bar. However, Ben’s mum Maggie soon arrives to dampen the mood during the occasion.

Eva will be back behind the bar for the first time since 2018. Her husband Ben bought the pub off of Carla Connor.

There will be some reunions to be had as Eva’s path crosses with that of Toyah’s and Leanne’s once more. But, will everyone be pleased to see her? And, is she also returning to Weatherfield with any secrets under her belt?

They’ve got ‘a suitcase full of secrets’ (Credit: ITV)

A family with secrets

Eva Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, will also be joined by husband Ben Driscoll who is played by Aaron McCusker.Joining them is Eva’s mother-in-law Maggie, played by star Pauline McLynn. Also, little Susie (daughter of Eva and the late Aidan Connor) will be setting foot onto the cobbles as actress Aurora Bradshaw joins the soap.

Ben’s two sons will also be introduced to viewers as actor Lucas Hodgson-Wales joins as Will, and Raphael Akuwudike as Ollie.

Viewers will already know Ollie as being Dee-Dee Bailey’s current boyfriend. However, he hasn’t told her about his family’s plans to buy the pub and move to the Street.

The family is set to be arriving with ‘a suitcase full of secrets.’ But, what could they be?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmD3nCDuzck

