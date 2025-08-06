Coronation Street fans divided over Catherine Tyldesley’s return as Eva Price – but they love Pauline McLynn casting

Following on from Coronation Street’s recent announcement that Eva Price will be the new Rovers Return owner, fan reactions appear quite divided.

Catherine Tyldesley is returning this autumn (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Catherine Tyldesley returns as Eva Price

Since Daisy Midgeley left Weatherfield with a bang back in May, the Rovers has temporarily been in the hands of Carla Connor.

Jenny was left without the funds to buy the pub, and fans have known for some time that a new landlord or landlady would have to step in eventually.

This October, Tyldesley will return as Eva Price, bringing a husband and mother-in-law along with her, to own the pub alongside her.

Eva left the cobbles in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

The news of this return has left fans divided.

One fan said: “Buzzing that Cath is back! Can’t wait to see Eva back behind the bar.” Another added: “Best news to see Eva back.” Finally, a third gushed: “Brilliant casting and so excited to see Eva back.”

Others, however, seemed less enthusiastic.

“Talk about overwhelming disappointment from everyone,” said a fan on Reddit. A second agreed: “I can barely even remember any of Eva’s storylines and realistically, what reason would she have for returning”? “Also not very excited about this, never a fan of this character either,” added a third.

Maggie, Ben and Eva will be taking over the Rovers (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price isn’t returning alone

Alongside the news of Eva’s return comes a few new castings.

She will be joined by her husband Ben (played by Shameless actor Aaron McCusker) and his mother, Maggie.

Maggie is set to be played by Father Ted actress Pauline McLynn — and fans seem all seem to share the excitement for her debut!

“Pauline is a brilliant actress,” one fan said. “I think it is great news. Corrie needs some new blood that isn’t random teenagers,” another added. A third seemed impressed, stating: “I for one am extremely excited for this. I genuinely believe that this could have an extremely Classic Corrie feel to it.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

