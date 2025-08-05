CONFIRMED: Eva Price will return to run the Rovers – with handsome new partner and interferring mother-in-law

Eva Price star Catherine Tyldesley has been confirmed as returning to Coronation Street as the new landlady of the Rovers Return. And she won’t be coming to the cobbles alone!

She will be joined by Ben Driscoll, who is her new partner. His interfering mother Maggie will also arrive with the duo.

Maggie, Ben and Eva are the new Rovers owners (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price returns to Coronation Street as Catherine Tyldesley reprises her role

Eva and Ben will first appear in October, in her first appearance since 2018. Actress Catherine left Corrie having been there for seven years.

Her exit came after Eva decided to move to France for a fresh start. She headed off with her daughter Susie, after Susie’s dad Aidan Connor took his own life.

As well as a link to the pub, Eva has other connections on the Street. She is the half sister of Leanne Battersby, and Carla Connor is also Aidan’s half-sister, making her Susie’s aunt.

So what has Eva been up to since her Weatherfield departure? And how will residents react to her return?

Since her exit, Catherine has starred in dramas including Viewpoint Scarborough and most recently The Good Ship Murder.

Eva left in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who else is going to run the Rovers?

As reported this morning, actor Aaron McCusker is playing Catherine’s partner, Ben. His mother Maggie is set to be played by familiar face Pauline McGlynn.

Fans will know Pauline from Father Ted, Shameless and as Yvonne Cotton in EastEnders. Meanwhile, Aaron is best known for Shameless as Jamie McGuire and also as Freddie Mercury’s boyfriend Jim Hutton in the 2018 movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Alongside the new family are Ben’s two sons and Eva’s daughter Susie.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks said: “We are beyond thrilled that Eva is returning as the landlady of the Rovers, with her new blended family in tow. The Driscolls do not arrive quietly, so expect big drama, explosive secrets and raucous knees ups galore.

“To have actors of Catherine, Aaron and Pauline’s considerable calibre at the beating heart of this family is absolutely wonderful, and we can’t wait for you to get to know and fall in love with them as much as we have already done.

“Strap yourselves in, it’s going to be an exciting and eventful ride.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.