Coronation Street ‘hires Hollywood star’ to play new Rovers landlord following Eva Price return reports

Following the rumours that Eva Price is returning to Coronation Street as the new Rovers landlady, it’s been reported that a Hollywood star has been signed up to play her husband.

It was revealed earlier this year that Eva would be making a comeback to the Street after seven years away. But it’s more recently been reported that Eva will become the new landlady of the Rovers.

But Eva will not be returning alone. She’s said to be joined by a hunky husband, who will be played by Aaron McCusker.

Eva is returning to the Cobbles (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

All change at the Rovers in Coronation Street

Recently in Soapland, we’ve seen new people behind the bar in both EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Following Linda’s decision to sell the Queen Vic, she along with her mum Elaine and the Knight family departed from the famous pub.

After learning she was the beneficiary of Martin Fowler’s life insurance, Stacey Slater put the money towards buying the pub. Her cousin Kat Slater and Alfie Moon became landlady and landlord once again.

Not one to be outdone, Coronation Street is pulling out all the stops. After Jenny Connor stepped aside, it was a tough decision as to who should be next.

Catherine Tyldesley is said to be returning to play Eva Price once again. She’ll be taking over the Rovers Return, which her mum Stella, played by EastEnders star Michelle Collins, was once landlady of.

And if that isn’t enough, she’ll be joined by a hunky husband. Given Eva left the Street for France with daughter Susie, we can only presume that Susie will also be returning.

Fortitude actor Aaron McCusker is set to join the Street (Credit: Pivot/Everett/Shutterstock)

Hollywood star joins Corrie

The Sun has reported that Coronation Street have signed up Shameless and Bohemian Rhapsody star Aaron McCusker to play Eva’s husband.

During her time on the Street, Eva had a daughter with Aidan Connor, who took his own life in a big issue based storyline for the soap. Eva then decided to leave the Street for a fresh start in France.

Seven years have passed and it appears Eva has a new man in her life. According to sources, he is not one to be messed with.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Corrie bosses were never going to take EastEnders shrewd decision to reinstate Kat and Alfie at the Vic lying down.

“So they took their time looking for the perfect actor to play the husband to Eva as she makes her return to Corrie as the new boss of the Rovers. When Aaron walked in, and once paired with Catherine, bosses knew they had the perfect partnership to run the soap’s iconic pub.

“Aaron will bring his Irish charm to the pub, and the chemistry between him and Cath is electric.”

Aaron played Jamie Maguire in Shameless for 110 episodes. He also appeared in the hit film Bohemian Rhapsody and Sky frama Fortitude.

