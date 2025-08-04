A Coronation Street legend is set to make a dramatic return to the Street – and it looks like she is going to be the new landlady of the Rovers Return.

It has been reported that Catherine Tyldesley will reprise the role of Eva Price, a part she originally played for 7 years between 2011 and 2018.

During her previous stint, Eva worked as a barmaid in the pub – but this time it’ll be her name above the door.

Eva will soon be back behind the bar (Credit: ITV)

Eva Price to be new Coronation Street landlady

It was reported earlier this year that Catherine Tyldesley would be returning to Coronation Street. but no further information had been given about her comeback.

The Sun has now reported that her character Eva will become the new landlady of the Rovers.

A source told the publication: “It’s one of the biggest jobs in soap, the landlady of the Rovers Return pub.

“Bosses were desperate to get Cath back. They came up with the perfect storyline with her being unveiled as the new landlady of the Rovers.”

It has also been reported that she will start filming next week and be back on screen in the autumn.

This news comes after it was revealed that Sally Ann Matthews, who plays recent landlady Jenny Connor, will be leaving the Street.

Eva is back after 7 years away (Credit: ITV)

What has Catherine Tyldesley said about a Rovers return?

Although there has been no official confirmation about Catherine’s Coronation Street return, the actress spoke earlier this year about a potential return.

She said: “Coronation Street feels like forever ago, but I always look back with such great fondness.

“They’ve asked me to go back a couple of times over the years, and it just so happened that I was busy with other projects. But if they approached me with an amazing storyline and the time was right, of course, I’d go back. So it’s always a case of never say never.”

It appears that the right time has now happened.

Eva was last seen when she moved to France for a fresh start. She headed off with her daughter Susie, after Susie’s dad Aidan Connor took his own life. So will we see her little girl on the street with her?

As well as a link to the pub, Eva has other connections on the Street. She is the half sister of Leanne Battersby, and Carla Connor is also Aidan’s half-sister, making her Susie’s aunt.

Read more: Inside Jack P Shepherd’s wedding to fiancée Hanni – Corrie star guests; ’no-expense-spared’ day’; ‘perfect’ dress

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!