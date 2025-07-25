Inside Jack P Shepherd’s wedding to fiancée Hanni – Corrie star guests; ’no-expense-spared’ day’; ‘perfect’ dress

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd is set to tie the knot with his partner, Hanni Treweek, this weekend, after getting engaged back in June last year.

The wedding is expected to be a “no-expense-spared” affair, so read on as we take an inside look at what’s planned for the couple’s big day!

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd tying the knot after eight years together

In June 2024, during a holiday in Tanzania, Africa, Celebrity Big Brother champ Jack popped the question to Hanni.

Corrie star Jack and Hanni first started dating back in 2017.

“05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!” Hanni captioned a post of them sharing a kiss and showing off her new ring in the African bush.

In December, they announced the date of their wedding. “26th July 2025, we become Mr & Mrs Shepherd!!” they wrote.

Now the big day is mere hours away!

Inside Jack P Shepherd and Hanni’s wedding – venue close to home and co-stars in attendance

The wedding is expected to take place at Manchester Cathedral tomorrow (Saturday, July 26), according to The Sun.

This is close to home for Jack and Hanni, who live in Manchester together.

Speaking to the publication, a source said: “Jack and Hanni are having their big white wedding at Manchester Cathedral on Saturday. They have gone all out to make sure it’s their dream day and there has been no expense spared.

“It’s a very grand setting getting wed at the cathedral, and it will be packed with guests, including many of Jack’s Corrie co-stars,” they then continued.

However, Jack’s Celebrity Big Brother co-stars are unlikely to be in attendance. When asked if they’d be coming, he told GMB’s Richard Arnold, “No, I don’t think so. Come on. I’ve only known them three weeks. I’ve got a guest list a mile long.”

They’re getting married this weekend (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Top security and how they paid for the big day

The source then continued, revealing that the couple have hired some top security to ensure the day goes well.

“They have hired top Manchester security service Capricorn to make sure everything goes smoothly on the day and after the ceremony, everyone will head to the five-star Lowry hotel for a lavish after-party,” they said.

Back in April, it was reported that one of the main reasons Jack went on Celebrity Big Brother was so he could use the money to pay for the wedding.

“Jack and Hanni are pulling out all the stops for their big day. They are incredibly in love and want their day to really represent them as they celebrate with friends and family,” a source told The Sun at the time.

Inside glimpses at the couple’s wedding

Fans of the Corrie star have been given some brief glimpses into what guests can expect to experience during the couple’s big day.

Hanni has shared numerous snaps of some of the things the couple has done to prepare for the wedding.

In one series of posts, uploaded last month, Hanni gave her followers a glimpse at the save-the-date invites the couple sent out.

The adorable invites featured a hand-drawn cartoon of buildings in Manchester.

Another picture showed some of the wines that are set to be available at the ceremony – a Sancerre white wine at £23.49 a bottle and a Malbec at £8.95 a bottle.

Hanni has also dropped numerous hints about her wedding dress, which she put the deposit down for back in August last year. She picked it up in May, as she shared on her Instagram, describing it as “perfect”.

Jack P Shepherd and Hanni looking forward to ‘amazing’ wedding

Earlier today (Friday, July 25), Jack took to Instagram to give thanks to the events company responsible for organising their wedding.

The star uploaded a picture of the team at the Taylor Lynn Corporation.

“The A team, @taylorlynncorp me and @hannitreweek are so grateful,” he said.

“Everything has come together and it’s looking like it’s gonna be amazing! We couldn’t have done it without you guys. Best in the biz. Thank you thank you thank you,” he then added.

This week has also seen Hanni give her followers a glimpse at a pre-wedding spa weekend. She went alongside her mother and the maid of honour. They could be seen sipping prosecco, enjoying an outdoor hot tub, and going for walks in some stunning gardens.

Today also saw Hanni give her followers a glimpse at the heels she’ll be wearing. Hanni shared a brief video of her unboxing the shoes, which have been provided by Charlotte Mills Shoes.

“POV: you’ve found the perfect heel height & you’re getting married tomorrow!!” she captioned the post.

