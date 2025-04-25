During tonight’s final, Corrie star Jack P Shepherd was crowned the winner of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Alongside Jack, this year’s final included Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa, Danny Beard, Donna Preston and Chesney Hawkes.

But, what order did the other housemates finish in?

Following the announcement, viewers were divided (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother – Jack P Shepherd crowned winner

After three weeks on the show, soap actor Jack was announced the winner of this year’s 2025 series by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

The result saw viewers at home feeling emotional.

“Yes! Jack has Won! Brilliant! I’m almost crying ! You did it Jack! Well done!” one person said.

“Omg omg omg, Jack,” a second excited fan shared.

“Wahooo buzzing Jack won. My tea king,” a third wrote.

However, some were less than impressed.

“Jack, the most boring finalist, wins. Typical for BBUK,” one insisted.

“Jack who should have left in week one has just won!??” another said.

“Really? Jack! Well that’s a waste of 3 weeks,” a third expressed.

Danny finished as runner-up (Credit: ITV)

Danny announced as runner-up

Drag Race star Danny, who was a huge fan favourite throughout the series, finished in second place.

Many believed they should have won instead.

“Justice for Danny!” one person chanted.

“Danny, you’ve been [bleep]ing robbed,” another shared.

“Loved Danny, pleased he came 2nd,” a third said.

As the final female standing, JoJo finished in third place (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother final – JoJo Siwa latest celeb evicted

As the final female standing, US entertainer JoJo finished in a respectable third place. As she left the house to an uproar of cheers, fans reacted to the news.

“Jojo in 3rd place ?? I’m actually so shocked,” one said.

“There’s always a shock eviction! JoJo coming third is that one this year! Just shows how strong the cast are this year!” another shared.

“Loved jojo what a great housemate,” a third insisted.

Despite being a fan favourite, Donna finished in fourth place (Credit: ITV)

Donna finishes in fourth place

Comedian Donna is the latest celebrity to get the boot from the CBB house. The reaction was mixed.

“Donna 4th is a shock imo,” one viewer insisted.

“Me ignoring the fact Donna got evicted before Jack,” another shared.

“I hate the British public there is NO WAY that Donna deserved to be in fourth place,” a third said.

While walking out to cheers, Chesney finished in fifth place (Credit: ITV)

Chesney Hawkes in fifth place

The second celeb to walk out the front doors in fifth place was singer Chesney, who finished in fifth place. But what did fans have to say?

“Gonna miss seeing Chesney Hawkes on my screen every day,” one user wrote on X.

“Actually surprised as I thought Chesney would be out first. Loved him as a housemate though,” another shared.

“Congratulations Chesney, @ChesneyHawkes you are my winner you were fantastic on #CBBUK you did yourself and Vic proud,” a third expressed.

Meanwhile, Chris Hughes finished in sixth place (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother final – Viewers ‘shocked’ Chris was evicted first

The first housemate given the boot tonight was Love Island star Chris.

And, after AJ and Will announced the news, viewers took to social media to voice that they were shocked by the result.

One said: “WAITTTT CHRIS BEING 6TH IS KINDA CRAZY?? LIKE OVER CHESNEY AND JACK???? wow.”

Another added: “CHRIS GOT SIXTH PLACE????”

A third said: “I thought Chris would be runner up?”

CBB 2025 – highs, lows and Mickey Rourke

This year’s series made the national news after Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke entered the house. However, for all the wrong reasons.

He kicked things off on a bad foot, ogling host AJ. He then used homophobic language to JoJo. And was ultimately kicked out after squaring up to Chris Hughes.

Mickey was not at the final tonight – something Patsy Palmer will doubtless be pleased about.

Elsewhere, the other main talking point of the series was Chris’ relationship with JoJo. Was it just for show, did he fancy her, and how does her partner feel about their friendship? Time will definitely tell on the latter, we reckon!

Read more: JoJo Siwa’s ‘worries’ over romance with Kath Ebbs addressed

So have you enjoyed this year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother? Share your highlights on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.