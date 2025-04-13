Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke has been booted off the show after further use of “inappropriate language” and instances of “unacceptable behaviour”.

To make matters worse for the actor, 72, he will reportedly miss out on some of his fee following his early exit.

The Hollywood star has courted much controversy during his brief stay in the Big Brother house over the past few days.

Mickey has been kicked out (Credit: ITV)

Mickey Rourke booted out of Celebrity Big Brother house

Last night (Saturday, April 12), ITV released a statement announcing Mickey’s exit from the show.

“Mickey Rourke has agreed to leave the Celebrity Big Brother House this evening following a discussion with Big Brother regarding further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour,” they said.

The star is said to have fallen out with Chris Hughes during a task, where his behaviour was considered “threatening and aggressive”. However, no physical altercation took place.

Mickey joins a line of celebs who have been removed from the house for inappropriate language and behaviour over the years.

Viewers have reacted to the news (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled as Mickey Rourke is axed from Celebrity Big Brother

Fans of the show seemed to be be happy with the news, with some branding the star “vile”.

“This makes me so happy!! He’s a vile [bleep] who shouldn’t have been allowed in the house to start with,” one fan tweeted.

“Glad he’s finally out, but it’s a shame ITV waited until there was an incident with one of the male housemates. Very disappointing that he was allowed to get away with the misogyny exhibited earlier,” another said.

“I’m not surprised it made me feel uncomfortable watching him in there,” a third wrote.

“It’s really gross that it took them this long to remove him,” another wrote. “Great! He should’ve been removed ages ago!” a fifth added.

However, some viewers were disappointed to see the back of him.

“That’s me not watching he was the only decent part about it,” one viewer fumed.

“He was the only one making the show entertaining, so a huge mistake to remove him,” another said.

Mickey will miss out on some of his fee (Credit: ITV)

Fresh blow for Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke

Not only has Mickey been booted out of the house early, but according to The Sun, the star won’t be receiving his full fee for appearing on the show.

ITV reportedly offered the star – who has acted in films such as Iron Man 2 and The Expendables – a fee of £500,000 to head into the house.

However, he won’t be banking the whole lot anymore.

“Mickey won’t be receiving all his money from ITV,” a source claimed.

“If a celebrity gets removed from the house, they don’t get the full fee. It’s as simple as that, and they will be discussing that with him,” they then continued.

“Mickey was ready to leave the house, and it ended up feeling like a mutual decision between him and ITV in the end. It was getting too much.”

ITV declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Mickey has got viewers talking over the last few days (Credit: ITV)

Mickey’s controversial few days in the house

Mickey was only in the house for a few days, but he certainly got viewers talking.

During his entry to the house, the star came under fire for his behaviour towards AJ Odudu. During his pre-house interview, the actor gave AJ a twirl and moved his body into hers. He also ogled at her, declaring, “I want to stay with you”.

“Anyone else’s toes curl hard at the way he was looking at AJ? In come the Ofcom complaints,” one fan said at the time.

The actor came under fire again when he was homophobic towards JoJo Siwa.

“I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” he told Chris Hughes. When JoJo called him out for his comments, he said “I need a fag. I’m not talking to you.” Big Brother handed him a formal warning.

Not soon after, he seemingly “fat-shamed” Donna Preston.

“I just realised Mickey has been homophobic, said Patsy’s cooking is [bleep] and called Donna fat all in THE FIRST DAY!!! Has he got his own bingo card he’s trying to mark off???” one viewer tweeted at the time.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Sunday, April 13) at 10pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

