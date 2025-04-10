Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke’s demand to bosses revealed as actor gets special treatment in house

Mickey Rourke made a stern demand before signing up to Celebrity Big Brother – and bosses were more than happy to adhere.

The Hollywood star, 72, is one of many famous faces taking part in the new series. However, already Mickey has caused quite a stir…

And it turns out Mickey – who is reportedly being paid a hefty amount for his appearance – has been given special treatment for his stint.

Mickey’s ruffled plenty of feathers (Credit: ITV)

Mickey Rourke well looked after on Celebrity Big Brother

Actor Mickey has certainly had a controversial time in the Celeb Big Brother house so far.

On launch night, he was called out for his behaviour towards host AJ Odudu. He was then issued a formal warning after he made a “homophobic” comment towards JoJo Siwa – who is 51 years his junior.

And to top it all off, he was then accused by viewers of “body-shaming” fellow housemate Donna Preston.

However, according to recent reports, before arriving, Mickey demanded the CBB house be adapted to suit his strict fitness specifications.

The actor made a demand to bosses (Credit: ITV)

Mickey’s special treatment on Celebrity Big Brother

Speaking ahead of his debut on CBB, Mickey shared that he got bosses to make a gym on-site.

He told The Sun: “I’ve asked for a certain amount of gym equipment, a couple of benches and some weights and some sit-up benches and stuff.

“Fitness is really important to me as it helps my anxiety. I have panic attacks too but training really helps settle my mind.”

The actor, who has been on a health kick in recent years, also works out twice a day. He sticks to a diet of fish and veg too, in a bid to “make the fourth quarter in life”.

Mickey also discussed living on just water during his 11-day fasts: “I feel amazing afterwards – re-energised. I don’t get angry. It focuses me.”

JoJo’s partner hits out at Mickey

It comes after JoJo’s partner, Kath Ebbs, hit out at Mickey and ITV after the homophobia row.

JoJo’s partner, Kath Ebbs, took to Instagram to launch a furious rant after Mickey made homophobic comments towards the reality star during the show.

In a video for their 89.8k followers to see, Kath said: “A lot of people want to know my thoughts on what Mickey Rourke, my thoughts on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother. And quite frankly it is beyond disgusting. I have literally… it has taken me many hours to even process what the [bleep] I just watched.

“Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs, but I feel helpless that I can’t be there to not only comfort her. But to also lose it at that weasel of a man.”

