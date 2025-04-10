Celebrity Big Brother star Donna Preston ‘body-shamed’ by Mickey Rourke as disgusted viewers ‘in shock’

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke courted further controversy during last night’s show (Wednesday, April 9) after seemingly body-shaming Donna Preston.

Mickey had already been issued a formal warning by Big Brother for making homophobic comments when he made the dig at the comedian.

Mickey put his foot in it again (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke ‘body-shames’ Donna Preston

Mickey seemingly took a major dig at fellow housemate Donna during last night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Towards the end of the episode, Donna was seen sitting on her bed with an LED face mask on. She explained to Patsy Palmer and Mickey that she’d been using the mask for a few months. LED face masks are typically used for reducing wrinkles and improving skin tone.

“You’d probably be better off running round the block for 10 minutes,” Mickey then remarked, seemingly not understanding what an LED face mask is for.

“I’ve got to try something. I’m getting a little turkey neck,” Donna replied.

“Comes with the territory,” Mickey remarked. “What, life?” Donna asked. “Yeah. It’s like they say, you are what you eat,” Mickey replied.

Donna’s LED mask drew attention from Mickey (Credit: ITV)

Donna reacts to Mickey’s comments

Defending Donna, Patsy Palmer chimed in, saying: “You eat really healthy though, don’t you?”

“I do now, yeah. Really healthy,” Donna replied.

Donna was obviously uncomfortable and upset by the conversation, and went to relay it to Danny Beard and Ella Rae Wise later on.

After repeating Mickey’s “you are what you eat” line, Danny exclaimed: “You what? Did he think you were gonna lose half a [bleep]ing stone just by putting an LED mask on?”

“I was just like, I’m just trying to get rid of a couple of wrinkles on my turkey neck,” Donna then said.

“He has got the worst way of words, hasn’t he?” Ella then said. “This is it though. When you have a bigger body, people think they have a right to comment,” Danny added.

“Yeah, and I’m not being funny, I’ve seen a French bulldog with a better [bleep]ing body. Cheeky [bleep],” Danny then sniped.

Donna spoke to Danny and Ella about Mickey’s comments (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother fans shocked by Mickey Rourke’s ‘body-shaming’ of Donna Preston

Viewers were left stunned by the exchange and took to X to slam Mickey.

“Tops his [Mickey] night off with a fat joke!! His agent must be in tears tonight watching their careers disappear. I’m actually in shock!” one viewer tweeted.

“I just realised Mickey has been homophobic, said Patsy’s cooking is [bleep] and called Donna fat all in THE FIRST DAY!!! Has he got his own bingo card he’s trying to mark off???” another asked.

“And now he’s fat phobic, add that to the list. Mickey get outtttt,” a third wrote.

“They paid £500,000 for Mickey to behave like a pervert with AJ on the way in, threaten to tie up a 21 y/o lesbian and make her straight (then call her a fag) and call someone fat. Now they won’t remove him because he was too expensive,” another viewer complained.

“Erm is that Mickey fat-shaming Donna? Jesus!” a fifth exclaimed.

“Did Mickey just imply Donna is FAT?” another asked.

Donna is a comedian, actor, and writer (Credit: ITV)

What is Donna Preston famous for?

Donna is best known for being a comedian and actor.

The 38 year old has appeared on shows such as Hey Tracey!, Apocalypse Wow and, of course, Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live.

On the acting front, she has portrayed Despair in The Sandman, Mrs Sandwich in Good Omens and Bev in an episode of Inside No.9.

She has also appeared in films such as Grimsby, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Read more: JoJo Siwa’s partner Kath Ebbs ‘feels sick to their stomach’ after Mickey Rourke’s Big Brother comments

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Thursday, April 10) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of Mickey’s comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.