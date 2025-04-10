Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa‘s partner, Kath Ebbs, hit out at Mickey Rourke and ITV after last night’s (Wednesday, April 9) homophobia row on the show.

JoJo’s partner, Kath Ebbs, took to Instagram to launch a furious rant after Mickey made homophobic comments towards the reality star during the show.

Mickey was handed a formal warning (Credit: ITV)

Mickey Rourke embroiled in homophobia row with JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw Mickey Rourke, 72, receive a formal warning from producers.

After asking JoJo where the smoking room was, Mickey then asked her whether she was into boys or girls.

“Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary,” the 21-year-old singer responded.

“If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more,” Mickey then said. Hitting back, JoJo said: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay, and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

“I’ll tie you up,” Mickey then responded.

In a conversation with Chris Hughes in the garden, Mickey asked if housemates had to vote for each other to face eviction.

“I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” he then said. “That’s homophobic if that was your reasoning,” JoJo, who overheard, said.

“I need a fag,” Mickey said. Gesturing to JoJo, he then added, “I’m not talking to you.”

JoJo’s partner hits out

JoJo was left upset by the exchange, and Mickey was soon called into the Diary Room for a dressing down from Big Brother.

The Hollywood star was handed a formal warning by producers and apologised to JoJo.

However, JoJo’s partner, Kath, was not happy with Mickey or ITV and took to Instagram to slam both.

I want to protect her at all costs, but I feel helpless.

In a video for their 89.8k followers to see, Kath said: “A lot of people want to know my thoughts on what Mickey Rourke, my thoughts on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting.

“I have literally… it has taken me many hours to even process what the [bleep] I just watched. Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs, but I feel helpless that I can’t be there to not only comfort her but to also lose it at that weasel of a man,” they then continued.

Kath then went on to explain what had happened between JoJo and Mickey. Kath then accused Mickey of “bullying” JoJo.

JoJo was left upset by the exchange (Credit: ITV)

Kath Ebbs slams Mickey Rourke and ITV

Kath acknowledged that producers had given Mickey a warning but pointed out that it was “dangerous language” used by him. They then thanked Chris for standing up for JoJo.

“I am a little bit disappointed that it wasn’t further called. And I would genuinely be so disappointed if the public doesn’t vote Mickey out. I don’t give a [bleep] if you think he is entertaining. I don’t give a [bleep]. He is a pig. He is a pig, and he is a dangerous person. I would not want to be alone in a room with him, and I wouldn’t want anyone to be alone with him,” they then continued.

“He later apologised to her and said that he has a short fuse. That wasn’t a short fuse. You got called out, and you’re worried that people are going to think you are homophobic, which you are. But that honestly was the least of the problems on that ladder of behaviour. You don’t have a short fuse, you need to pull your head in and read a book,” they then added.

In a statement to ED!, ITV said: “All housemates receive Respect and Inclusion training and an extensive briefing from the Big Brother Senior team to prepare them for living in the House and to set out Big Brother’s expectation for appropriate behaviour and language. Housemates are monitored 24 hours a day, and instances of inappropriate behaviour are dealt with appropriately and timely.”

Who is Kath Ebbs?

Kath is an Australian blogger, actor, model, DJ and podcaster.

They made history in 2022 when they became the first-ever non-binary character to appear in Neighbours.

They are 27 years old and have been in a relationship with JoJo since late 2024.

Has JoJo Siwa ever dated a guy?

Yes, she has. In 2020, JoJo was in a three-month-long relationship with TikTok star Mark Bomtempo.

“We were together for three months, and it was great,” she told Entertainment Tonight in December 2020.

A month later, JoJo publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

