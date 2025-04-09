Mickey Rourke handed ‘formal warning’ by Celebrity Big Brother following ‘homophobic’ comments to JoJo Siwa

Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke has landed himself in trouble after making “homophobic” comments to JoJo Siwa.

The Hollywood actor, 72, is one of the many famous faces in this year’s series of the ITV show. And it’s fair to say he’s ruffled a few feathers already. Earlier today, it was revealed that Ofcom has been flooded with complaints about his behaviour towards host AJ Odudu.

Now, it has now been revealed that Mickey has been given a “formal warning” following comments he made to JoJo, 21, that left her “very upset”.

He’s caused a stir already (Credit: ITV)

Mickey Rourke given warning on Celebrity Big Brother

In Wednesday’s episode (April 9) of Celebrity Big Brother viewers will see Mickey and JoJo clash – with Mickey later handed a “formal warning”.

In the house, Mickey asks JoJo: “Where’s the smoke room? Where’s the cigarette room?” He then quizzes her: “Do you like girls or boys?”

If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more.

JoJo replies: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.”

Mickey says: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay any more.” Clapping back, Jojo quips: “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay and I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

‘You can’t say that’

In the garden, Mickey asks Chris Hughes if everyone has to vote one another out of the house. He then says: “I’m going to vote the lesbian out real quick.”

JoJo overhears his comment and replies: “That’s homophobic, if that was your reasoning.” Chris interjects: “You can’t do that Mickey,” to which Mickey says: “I need a fag.”

Mickey then gestures towards JoJo and says: “I’m not talking to you.”

Showing what’s made him an early favourite to win, Chris responds: “Mickey, you can’t say that,” and Mickey replies: “I know. I was talking about a cigarette.”

JoJo is left upset by the exchange and is comforted by Chris.

Mickey apologised (Credit: Shutterstock for Big Brother)

Mickey given warning by Big Brother

Shortly after the comment is made, Mickey is called by Big Brother to go to the Diary Room.

“Mickey, before you entered the Big Brother house the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you,” Big Brother says.

Big Brother then reads back the entire exchange to Mickey and says: “Mickey, do you understand how this language could be offensive to your housemates or the viewing public?”

Mickey replies: “Yeah I think so. If I was saying it in a nasty kind of way or if I truly meant it.”

Big Brother responds: “Mickey, Big Brother thinks your language was offensive and unacceptable.”

Mickey says: “Alright. I can understand that.”

Big Brother then tells him: “As a result, Big Brother is giving you a formal warning. Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house. Mickey, do you understand?”

Mickey replies: “Yes I do. It’s some serious stuff,” as Big Brother says: “Mickey, is there anything you’d like to say?”

Mickey adds: “I apologise. I don’t have dishonourable intentions – I’m just talking smack you know.” He then says: “I wasn’t taking it all so serious. I didn’t mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Mickey ‘got chewed out’ by Big Brother

Mickey then returns from the Diary Room and says to his housemates: “Boy, did I get chewed out.”

Trisha Goddard says: “I guess it’s not what you say. It’s how it lands,” as Mickey replies: “I didn’t say it out of meanness.”

Chris then adds: “I understand you might have thought it would be un-insulting but it’s the way it’s perceived on other people. JoJo was very upset earlier, bless her.”

Mickey turns to JoJo and says: “You were? Sorry. Are we okay?” JoJo replies: “As a future, using the word fag is not an acceptable word.”

The rest of the housemates discuss the situation with Mickey in an attempt to help him understand why his comments were offensive.

Danny Beard says: “I disagree with how it panned out from how you handled it but that also doesn’t mean I’m going to dig my feet in and ostracise you in the group.

“I’d love you to see it from another point of view, I’d love you to be part of the group and I don’t want you to feel like you’re not.”

Mickey apologies to JoJo

Mickey later speaks to JoJo and says: “I want to apologise. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you.”

JoJo says: “I appreciate your apology.”

Later in the bedroom, Mickey is talking to JoJo about Danny and drag queens.

JoJo muses: “It’s beautiful to see how the drag community has elevated over the years.” Mickey then asks: “It’s okay to say drag?” in which JoJo and Chris tell him: “Yeah – drag queens.”

Mickey replies: “It gets confusing.”

JoJo explains: “Anything is okay to say in context and intention – that’s what matters. And if you say something wrong but you didn’t know and you’re open to hearing – all good!”

How old was JoJo Siwa when she came out?

JoJo shot to fame a tween star, and appeared in the smash-hit series Dance Moms. Her very own Nickelodeon show followed as well as several albums and singles.

When she was 17, JoJo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.

The singer reflected on the experience in 2023 during an episode of her podcast JoJo Siwa Now. She said: “Of course there was a lot of positivity and love and acceptance but then there was a lot of negativity, and I did lose a lot.

“I didn’t care, and I still don’t care [about] the things I lost and the people that I lost and if I lost a chunk of fans… because it’s who I am.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother in crisis as house is immediately put in lockdown following ‘terrifying’ security breach

CBB continues tonight (April 9) at 9pm on ITV1.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.