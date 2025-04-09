Celebrity Big Brother in crisis as house is immediately put in lockdown following ‘terrifying’ security breach

The Celebrity Big Brother house is in lockdown after bosses at ITV reportedly had to involve themselves in emergency security protocol following a breach.

The 13 housemates are said to have been forced to remain inside with shutters pulled down to block their view after a drone flew into the compound and landed inside the garden.

Following a breach, all CBB housemates have been put in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother house in lockdown

While the drone was hovering in the backyard, Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was on an exercise bike. Former MP Michael Fabricant was also enjoying some fresh air.

After the situation went down, they went back inside, and security put the house on lockdown. Reportedly, the team at ITV are working to review footage to work out what happened.

“It was a major security breach. Flying a drone over the house is one thing but to be able to as good as land it in the garden meters away from the stars is terrifying. Michael was the first to spot the drone and pretended to shoot it down while Mickey was baffled,” an inside source told The Sun.

They continued: “All the housemates ran to the doors to see what was happening but Big Brother quickly pulled down the shutters. Security is now being reviewed.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

While ITV reviews the footage, housemates were asked to remain inside (Credit: ITV)

‘Watch the chaos unfold’

Since keeping the celebs inside, a TikTok video has appeared online, which documents the full footage of the drone in the garden.

In the video, Michael jokingly pretends to shoot at the drone. Mickey, however, appears unbothered while cycling with his arms crossed.

The user who shared the footage goes by “Thedronemenace” and reacted to the house being on lockdown.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thedronemenace/video/7491247108670934294?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7483478115193423382

“The Celebrity Big Brother house is LOCKED DOWN! Thanks to the DRONE MENACE!” they wrote. “Watch the chaos unfold as the housemates react to being trapped! Stay tuned for the full story!”

