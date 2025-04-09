Celebrity Big Brother fans ‘disgusted’ as Daley Thompson’s ‘homophobic and transphobic’ posts resurface

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother have been left disappointed after shock comments made by housemate Daley Thompson resurfaced.

Former Olympic champion Daley entered the CBB house on Monday (April 7) during the live launch show. He joined the 2025 series alongside the likes of JoJo Siwa, Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer.

Daley Thompson entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother – Daley Thompson trans comments resurface

Despite the show only being two episodes in, the retired gold medalist has already begun to clash with people in the house.

During Tuesday’s episode (April 8), he hit back at Drag Race star Danny Beard, telling them: “Not everything is about you.” The comment came after Danny told comedian Donna Preston that they thought Mickey was selecting them for a secret task. Danny then vowed to make an extra effort with Daley the following day.

However, with tension potentially rising in the house, questionable comments made by Daley in the past have resurfaced online.

‘Grossly unfair’

In a 2023 article for the Daily Mail, Daley insisted that women’s sports are “finished” if trans women are allowed to take part.

He started by saying: “Like any decent human being, I fully support the right of everyone to present however they want, use the name and pronouns they feel reflect their true selves and live their lives as they wish.”

However, he continued by expressing his opposition to trans women in female sports. “Competing in the decathlon, I’ve seen performances by some inspirational women,” Daley continued. “But the truth is, no matter how hard they trained, they could never have matched my times (other than the 1,500m, where some women could beat me).”

Daley added that his “physique was too different, too male” and that “it would have been grossly unfair for me to compete against them”.

Support for JK Rowling

The 66 year old has also defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who is known for bashing the transgender community. When she hit back at a comment from trans TV star India Willoughby in October 2024, Daley took to X and replied.

“JK, if I may be so familiar, I do wonder why you give them the oxygen they are so desperate for but I am so so glad you do. It’s a kick in the balls every time,” he wrote.

At the time, India fired back and called out Daley for his negative views of the trans and LGBTQ+ community.

“No shock @Daley_Thompson – the Olympic-level homophobe of the 80s – is now a transphobe and a JK Rowling fan boy,” she wrote while attaching a photo of Daley wearing a T-shirt that read: “Is the world’s 2nd greatest athlete gay?”

Daley famously wore the T-shirt at the 1984 Olympics. It was a reference to rumours about the alleged and denied sexual preferences of Carl Lewis, the American track star who came second to him in the decathlon.

India continued: “What would his reaction be if he was getting racial equivalent insults? Screaming I guess. I’ll never understand people from minorities who do this kind of thing.”

India Willoughby has shared her ‘disappointment’ that Daley is in the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Daley attended his ‘first TERF lunch’

In August 2023, Daley revealed on X that he had attended his “first terf lunch”, which he described as “fabulous”.

According to NWLC, a TERF is a trans-exclusionary radical feminist. The website states: “Most TERFs came to their ideology via second-wave feminism that radicalised into the lie that trans people are a threat to women. “

Since he entered the house, India has continued to express her disappointment that ITV signed him up to appear.

“So disappointed in #CBB inviting proud transphobe and homophobe Daley Thompson into the house,” she wrote. “Always been this way since Carl Lewis in the 80s. Terrible @ITV @bbuk.”

In her post, she shared a photo of Daley wearing a “Real Women’s Day” T-shirt. He originally shared the picture, saying that his children gave him the top.

ED! has contacted ITV and Daley’s reps for comment.

‘Get him out’

Upon seeing the resurfaced posts, many CBB viewers shared their fury. And, as a result, they want Daley to be the first contestant out.

“For Christ’s sake. Can we all speak Daley’s eviction into existence this week like we did the spoon guy on last year’s Big Brother? Get. Him. Out.,” one user wrote on X.

“The gross, transphobic abysmal @Daley_thompson who needs to be booted out from,” another person shared.

“The EVIL Daley Thompson…GET HIM OUT NOWWWWWWW,” a third expressed.

“Daley Thompson could have remained a complete stranger to me but no, he had to be cast in Big Brother and I had to learn he was a transphobic horrible git. So disappointing – especially because he seemed really cool on launch night,” a fourth viewer said.

