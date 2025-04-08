The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother launched last night and revealed its star-studded line-up, and it’s already good news for Chris Hughes.

The ITV reality show saw the return of hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best as they welcomed 13 new housemates on Monday (April 7). From entertainer JoJo Siwa, chat show host Trisha Goddard to Love Island star Chris Hughes and Hollywood icon Mickey Rourke, this year’s CBB has certainly pulled all the stops.

While the new series might only be one episode in, bookies have already predicted who might be crowned this year’s winner, and who doesn’t stand a chance…

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 launched last night (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes to win Celebrity Big Brother?

No stranger to a reality show, Chris Hughes, 32, is tipped by Card Player to be this year’s winner.

“Chris Hughes has stormed into early favouritism at 11/4 after making a strong first impression with both housemates and viewers in last night’s Celebrity Big Brother opener,” spokesperson Liam Solomon said.

Just behind the ITV star is former Drag Race contestant Danny Beard (9/2) and Corrie actor Jack P Shepherd (6/1).

On the other hand, Trisha Goddard (7/1) and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer (8/1) also appear to be popular.

Love Island star Chris Hughes is a favourite to win CBB (Credit: Splashnews.com)

CBB odds

Singer Chesney Hawkes (9/1), US star JoJo Siwa (10/1), TOWIE personality Ella Rae Wise (12/1), and actor Mickey Rourke (14/1) fall just behind.

Meanwhile, comedian Donna Preston (16/1) and TV presenter Angellica Bell (20/1) appear next on the list.

However, it’s not good news for Olympic champion Daley Thompson (22/1) and former Tory MP Michael Fabricant (25/1), who are currently at the bottom.

This isn’t the first blow for Michael, however. During last night’s launch, viewers themselves predicted he could be the first housemate to be voted off.

Fans predict Michael will be voted off first (Credit: ITV)

‘Sensational line-up’

Following last night’s launch, fans were relieved by the reaction, declaring it as one of the show’s best.

“I am beside myself, sorry, this is a SENSATIONAL Celebrity Big Brother lineup. Omg,” one person wrote on X.

“This lineup is just DELICIOUS im so seated,” another person shared.

“Loved tonight’s launch! So many great characters. I think this is the strongest lineup since summer 2017,” a third remarked.

“Who’s responsible for this line up?!!! They need a RAISE!” a fourth person expressed.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (April 8) on ITV1 at 9pm.

