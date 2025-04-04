Celebrity Big Brother 2025 lineup handed warning following Ekin-Su’s ‘mistakes’ on show

The launch of Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is days away, and this year’s stars have been handed a word of warning following Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s experience on the show.

Ekin-Su entered the Celebrity Big Brother house back in 2024, and she was an early favourite to win. However, the tide quickly turned. And, as a result, Ekin was voted out after 12 days on the show.

Ekin-Su sparked controversy when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Ekin-Su on Celebrity Big Brother?

The Love Island star’s time in the house proved controversial.

She clashed with Marisha Wallace over nominations, was accused of wearing “a mask” by Fern Britton and faced intense backlash from viewers. Following horrific trolling after her exit, Ekin decided to withdraw from an appearance at the live final.

Later, she explained that she was still “healing” following her split from Love Island beau Davide Sanclimenti. She admitted it was the “wrong show” at the “wrong time”.

The star also hit out at the way she was edited. And revealed that trolling after her exit left her at “rock bottom”.

However, after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother twice – in 2014 and 2017 – ex-housemate James Jordan thinks Ekin-Su needed to “own” her mistakes.

Backlash has never bothered James (Credit: Splash News)

James Jordan tells Ekin-Su ‘just own it’

Speaking on behalf of Betway, Strictly star James told ED! that the negative comments after his CBB appearances “didn’t bother him”.

“It didn’t bother me. If they didn’t edit me the way I looked in 2014, I probably wouldn’t have been asked on for All Stars,” he said. “I was a controversial character and that made for good TV.”

Don’t do Big Brother if you’re the type of person who can’t handle negative feedback.

Sticking the boot into Ekin-Su, he added: “And at the end of the day, everything that they put out there, whether it was taken slightly out of context or not, I still said it or did it. The words still came out of my mouth. I’m definitely no dainty wallflower.

“So for Ekin-Su to insinuate she was edited in the wrong way is a bit confusing. Because she still said those things, she still had those mannerisms. Whatever you did to receive a negative reaction, just own it.”

Ek-Su said it was the ‘wrong show’ at the ‘wrong time’ for her (Credit: ITV)

‘What did you expect?’

Going one step further, he continued: “Everyone has a reason nowadays to be offended by something. If you chose to do Big Brother, you know they love controversy. And if you sign up to a TV show, you have to understand they’re making entertainment.”

Sharing a warning, he added: “Don’t do Big Brother if you’re the type of person who can’t handle negative feedback when you get out.”

James concluded: “I’m the opposite. I’d never say my life was ruined because of how I was edited. I chose to do a show and I took that risk.

“It’s like when people complain about Dancing On Ice being dangerous. What did you expect? If you fall on the ice, it’s going to hurt. There’s always an element of risk with Big Brother.”

And that, James added, is why he thinks Alison Hammond turned down the chance to return to the show that made her famous.

Celebrity Big Brother starts on Monday April 7 at 9pm on ITV1.

