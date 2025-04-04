Singer Chesney Hawkes was grilled about his rumoured Celebrity Big Brother appearance on BBC Breakfast this morning.

The One And Only hitmaker appeared on the BBC show on Friday (April 4), where he was interviewed by hosts Charlie Stayt and Nina Warhurst.

Chesney promoted his new album, Living Arrows, and his upcoming tour on BBC Breakfast. However, Charlie and Nina appeared more interested in something else…

While hosting BBC Breakfast, Charlie and Nina quizzed Chesney about the CBB rumours (Credit: BBC)

Chesney Hawkes for Celebrity Big Brother?

The 2025 Celebrity Big Brother series will kick off on Monday (April 7), and a rumoured line-up has been revealed.

Among the star-studded list is Chesney, who was asked about the rumours on BBC Breakfast.

“Rumour has it, Chesney, that you’re going in Celebrity Big Brother. Is that true or not?” Charlie asked, to which Chesney firmly responded: “I have no idea what you’re talking about.”

“So, that’s a yes?” Charlie added. “I don’t know where you got that from,” Chesney continued.

Nina made sure to keep the conversation going, asking what pre-show rituals he might take on if he were to enter the house.

Chesney insisted the answer would be “probably sleeping, if I was to do that”. Still not letting go, Charlie asked what Chesney’s plans were for the following Tuesday after Monday’s CBB launch.

Before hesitating a little, Chesney declared he would be “sitting on the couch at home”.

Ahead of the CBB launch next week, Chesney didn’t confirm he will be entering the house (Credit: BBC)

‘We’ll have to wait and see’

This isn’t the first time Chesney has been quizzed about his rumoured Celebrity Big Brother stint.

While taking part in a radio interview with Chris Moyles for Radio X, Chris asked the singer if the headlines were true. “We’ll have to wait and see, won’t we?” Chesney said.

Denying the rumours once again, Chris said if he were to enter the house, he could be “best mates” with Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, who is also said to be taking part.

“It will never be better than being best mates with Chris Moyles,” Chesney stated.

Celebrity Big Brother starts on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday April 7.

