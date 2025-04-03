The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother will launch in less than a week, and the rumoured line-up has been revealed.

The ITV show will be back on our screens next Monday (April 7), with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning as hosts. Last year, the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and David Potts took part.

That said, with so many names circling the web, former Big Brother contestant and This Morning star Alison Hammond has already revealed she rejected the offer to re-enter the house. However, many other names are said to have signed up, and none have denied it!

Former chat show host Trisha is expected to enter the house (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Trisha Goddard

Former ITV chat show host Trisha Goddard is among the rumoured line-up.

According to The Sun, she is looking forward to throwing herself into the social experiment show. The 67-year-old is currently battling incurable breast cancer.

Despite suffering from the horrible side effects of her chemotherapy, Trisha doesn’t want people to perceive her any differently.

Another name in the mix is comedian Donna Preston, who bosses reportedly believe will bring a lot of laughter to the series.

“Donna is one of the funniest stars around and will be a huge asset to the house,” an insider told the newspaper.

“She’s worked with ITV on a number of occasions, so they know exactly what she will bring to the table.

“She’s also a huge fan of Big Brother and regularly appeared on Late and Live last year.”

Mickey Rourke reportedly ‘signs up’ for CBB (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hollywood A-lister Mickey Rourke

Oscar-nominated Hollywood icon Mickey Rourke is highly rumoured to have signed up. He has starred in countless hit films, from 9½ Weeks to The Wrestler.

“It’s hard to think of a Big Brother booking as big as Mickey Rourke since the show began,” a source alleged to The Sun.

They continued: “The tales that man has to tell will no doubt be legendary and bosses hope it could replicate the success of Sharon last year, who was very loose-lipped when it came to dishing the dirt on famous faces.

“Mickey is also outspoken, with strong views, and isn’t afraid to share them.”

American star JoJo Siwa is also reportedly in talks (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 – JoJo Siwa

From one huge US celebrity to another. Singer and dancer JoJo Siwa is also reportedly set to enter the CBB house next week.

The Karma star, who rose to fame on Dance Moms, has a huge online presence, boasting 45.7 million TikTok followers.

“JoJo is a big name among the highly-coveted younger audience. She brings with her a big US fan base,” a TV insider told The Sun.

“She’s one of those names that regular ITV viewers might not know – but certainly will do by the end of the ITV series.

“Jojo certainly isn’t afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack. Everyone hopes the deal gets over the line.”

Danny Beard is tipped to win (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Drag Race star already tipped to win

Drag Race star Danny Beard is also set to enter the house. According to bookies Card Player, they are a current favourite to win the show.

“Drag queen Danny Beard has taken the top spot in the market to win the show,” spokesperson Lisa Solomon said.

“We’ve priced Beard at 3/1 as our current outright favourite the win the show. We expect him to be a fan favourite in the Big Brother house following various successful television appearances on Britain’s Got Talent and RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer is also rumoured (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Soap stars for Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Singer Chesney Hawkes and soap actress Patsy Palmer are also on the rumoured line-up. Lisa said they are “priced 7/2 and 5/1 respectively” to win.

Love Island star Chris Hughes is on the list with 11/2 to win. TV personality Ella Rae Wise and Coronation Street legend Jack P Shepherd share joint odds of 7/1.

Athlete Daley Thompson (10/1), The One Show host and former Martin Lewis Money Show presenter Angellica Bell (12/1), and former MP Michael Fabricant (20/1) are also on the list.

Celebrity Big Brother starts on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday April 7.

