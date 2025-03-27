The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother is just around the corner – and the rumoured line-up keeps getting better!

The ITV show returns to screens next month. Hosts J Odudu and Will Best will be back at the helm when it kicks off on Monday, April 7, on ITV1.

Last year’s series saw the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Zeze Millz, Louis Walsh, and Colson Smith head inside the famous house. But it was reality star David Potts who was crowned the champ.

And with a new series looming, who are the famous faces tipped to be heading in the iconic house? Here, we’re taking a look at the rumoured 2025 line-up.

Chesney is planning to launch a comeback after the show (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up

With the show’s launch date just over a week away, The Sun has reported that ’90s singer Chesney Hawkes has signed up.

The One And Only hitmaker is planning a music comeback but will allegedly appear on the show before releasing his new album.

“Chesney Hawkes is one of those rare British celebrities who crosses generational divides,” a TV insider told the newspaper.

“Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name.

They continued: “He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.”

MP Sir Michael Fabricant reportedly is entering the house for six figures (Credit: YouTube)

Sir Michael Fabricant ‘signs up’ for ‘six figure sum’

From a chart-topping pop star to a controversial former Conservative MP, Sir Michael Fabricant is reportedly also entering the house for an impressive six-figure sum.

“He doesn’t hold back, he’s going to be compulsive viewing, we can’t wait,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“We wanted a top politician but one with enormous personality which would entertain the viewers.

“He recently lost his seat so was available, already the execs are excited that he will be a star of the series.”

This won’t be the first time a politician has appeared on the show as George Galloway and Ann Widdecombe previously signed up.

ED! reached out to ITV for comment, who said: “Any names suggested for Celebrity Big Brother are purely speculation.”

The Corrie star has been tipped for a CBB stint (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island star for CBB?

Earlier this month, bookies CardPlayer came up with a definitive list of who they think will enter the most famous house in the UK.

According to CardPlayer, some of our favourite stars could be heading into the infamous pad.

Daniel Curtis, also known by their drag queen alter ego Danny Beard, is a hot favourite to enter with odds of 1/3.

Love Island star Chris Hughes is 4/11 to enter. Daley Thompson and Coronation Street legend Jack P Shepherd are joint third favourite for a spot with odds of 2/5.

WAG Rebekah Vardy is another famous face tipped to sign up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is tipped to appear on Celebrity Big Brother 2025?

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury, who recently got back together with Molly-Mae Hague, is 4/6 to sign up. Footballer Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is 8/11.

WAG Rebekah Vardy has odds of 4/5, followed by Eamonn Holmes. The former This Morning presenter has odds of 10/11.

Ex-Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice has also been tipped to appear, following his shock exit from the show last year. He has odds of 10/11.

American star Lisa Rinna is also a rumoured contestant with odds of 6/4.

Giovanni could be set to live in the famous house for a few weeks (Credit: BBC)

From Strictly to CBB?

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Card Player, said: “We could see the return of Giovanni Pernice to our screens in the near future, with the former Strictly Come Dancing Professional tipped to appear in this year’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

“Pernice is odds-on at 10/11 to join the Celebrity Big Brother house when the new series airs. GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes is also a 10/11-shot.

“It’s however drag queen Daniel Curtis who tops the market, who is as short as 1/3 to appear on the series. And both Chris Hughes and Daley Thompson making the top three in the betting at 4/11 and 2/5 respectively.”

Celebrity Big Brother starts on ITV1 at 9pm on Monday April 7.

