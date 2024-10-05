It’s not looking good in the Big Brother camp as hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have come down with an illness just days before the live launch of the new series.

After its absence from our screens, Big Brother returned to ITV last year with AJ and Will announced as new hosts. Following a successful comeback, the show welcomed a celebrity edition at the beginning of the year.

The show is set to return with another regular series this Sunday (October 6). However, with both AJ and Will suffering from health issues, there have been concerns.

Will Best and AJ Odudu unwell ahead of Big Brother launch night

During a radio interview with Capital, Will revealed that he had been dealing with a “stiff neck,” stating that it was “bad” the day before.

“I’ve got an emergency physio [appointment] in a couple of hours after this,” he told listeners.

“It’s always good to just before the biggest show of the year, when you’re going to be live for six weeks, with all kinds of mad stuff, to not be able to move.”

Will hasn’t been alone, however. AJ had also been suffering from health issues and wasn’t able to participate in the interview.

“AJ’s lost her voice as well – I saw her yesterday, we recorded a podcast. That’s why she’s not doing radio today,” he continued.

Will reveals ‘nerves’ ahead of new series

Despite a long career in presenting, Will admitted he still gets “nervous.”

“I love this show so much. So I’m nervous that we’re going to do it justice, the format justice, I’m nervous how the housemates will do,” he explained.

He continued: “But, once we get to Sunday, just before we go live, the nerves sort of disappear. I can’t wait to meet these people.”

