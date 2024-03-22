Celebrity Big Brother: David Potts announced as 2024 winner as Nikita Kuzmin finishes as runner-up

Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts has been announced as the winner of the 2024 series tonight.

Tonight’s final saw Fern Britton finish in fifth place, Louis Walsh in fourth place and Colson Smith in the third spot. That left Nikita Kuzmin and David to battle it out for the crown.

But after more than three million votes, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced the winner was reality TV star David.

Nikita and David were in the final two (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 winner announced as David Potts

David jumped up, looking utterly shocked as he was announced as the winner. Hugging Nikita, he said: “I’m so proud of you.”

Nikita then left the CBB house and spoke to AJ and Will. He said: “I just feel this sense of happiness. I feel grateful and joy.”

Speaking about his experience, he said: “It just gives me more confidence in being myself without the filter. Being the kind of Nikita that my mum would be proud of me. Have those kind eyes that my mum always told me to have.”

David admitted he didn’t expect to win CBB (Credit: ITV)

After leaving the house, David said: “I really did not expect this at all. Thank you so much!”

Viewers quickly began sharing their thoughts on 2024 winner David. Many were over the moon. One person gushed: “He wanted it the most and he definitely deserves it, great winner! Well done, David Potts!”

Another wrote: “I’m literally crying for David, I’m absolutely buzzzzin for him, well deserved.”

Someone else added: “Well done David if anyone had to win between those two I’m glad it was him!”

David has won Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

However, others felt gutted for Strictly Come Dancing pro Nikita. One said: “WTF should have been Nikita hands down.”

Another added: “Nikita you were robbed.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Awww gutted for Nikita but I also liked David so happy days!”

Another said: “I’m gutted. Nikita should have won!”

