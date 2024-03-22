Why Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts never wears trousers

Celebrity Big Brother fans have divided opinions of David Potts‘ sun-kissed legs, leaving some wondering why they are always exposed.

Even when he made his CBB debut, David rocked a pair of ultra-short shorts alongside a an oversized black blazer – quite a fashion statement!

However, it seems there might be a reason as to why David often opts for shorts and it isn’t just style related!

David Potts has left viewers wondering why he always wears shorts (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts: The reason he always wears shorts

The Ibiza Weekender star has made us laugh over the past few weeks and also impressed us with his ultra-glossy, long legs. But why is he never wearing trousers, you might wonder?

Well, co-star Tasha Kiran has shed light on why David “hates” to wear full-length trousers.

He says he gets too hot in them.

She went on to explain to OK!: “Since I’ve known him, always! He says he gets too hot in them. Here’s a funny story. We were once flying back from Ibiza after filming and he didn’t have any trousers on, just his usual short shorts.

“We’re about to get on the plane and they won’t let him board. They’re like: ‘You can’t get on the plane like that, you’ve got to put some trousers on.; So then he had to go into my suitcase and put my leggings on! It was so hilarious.”

David often wears skimpy shorts (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

David Potts’ disgusting CBB challenge

Earlier this week, David left viewers disgusted as he had to take part in a stomach-churning challenge. Alongside Nikita Kuzmin and Bradley Riches, David had to eat gag-worthy food, whilst answering questions.

David was given a pate and korma mackerel cake with an anchovy topping.

The reality star of course screamed before shoving it in his mouth. He then had to stop himself from throwing up – yuck!

Viewers of course flocked to social media to point out the gruesome nature of the task. One remarked: “I feel sick just watching this.”

Another agreed: “I hate the eating tasks this isn’t entertaining why do I wanna watch people gagging on and playing with food.”

The three ‘brainless’ housemates were forced to eat gag-worthy food (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 final

Last night (March 21) saw Bradley Riches kicked from the house in a brutal back door eviction. Of course this means that the Celebrity Big Brother final is just hours away.

