Celebrity Big Brother: Bradley Riches eliminated as he misses out on the final

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Thursday, March 21) saw Bradley Riches become the latest star to be evicted.

However, his backdoor eviction upset some fans – who were gutted to see him go.

Bradley has been evicted (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: The stars reunite with their loved ones

Tonight’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw the final housemate be eliminated before tomorrow’s final.

However, it wasn’t a traditional eviction. It was a backdoor eviction, meaning they didn’t walk out to a crowd, but literally out the back door!

Before the eviction, the housemates got a special treat as they were reunited with their friends and loved ones.

David Potts was reunited with his best mate, while Louis Walsh was reunited with Sinitta. Colson Smith got to see his mum, and Fern Britton got to see her daughter, Winnie.

Nikita Kuzmin, meanwhile, got to reunite with his girlfriend.

AJ announced the news to Bradley (Credit: ITV)

Bradley is eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother before the final

However, when Bradley Riches went out to meet one of his loved ones, there was a twist.

Instead of a loved one meeting him, Bradley was met by AJ Odudu.

AJ then revealed that the public had been voting – and Bradley was the seventh contestant to be evicted from the house.

He got to go back in to say his goodbyes and got to gush over his time in the house in the diary room.

It’s safe to say that Bradley’s fellow housemates were shocked – and so were viewers.

As Bradley left via the diary room, fans took to Twitter to react.

Viewers were gutted (Credit: ITV)

Fans gutted as Bradley leaves

Fans were left gutted by Bradley’s shock exit.

“What the [bleep] #CBBUK how can you do this. Literally in tears for Bradley,” one fan tweeted.

“What. the. [bleep] WHY BRADLEY,” another wrote.

“[Bleeping] brutal! My heart hurts for Bradley what a horrible way to go, didn’t deserve to leave like that,” a third said.

“I have never been emotional for a #cbb eviction in my life until today,” another fan tweeted.

However, some fans were not happy with the method of Bradley’s departure.

“How cold and harsh to treat #Bradley that way! He definitely deserves to see how loved he is by the public! What a kick in the teeth,” one fan said.

The Celebrity Big Brother final airs tomorrow night (Friday, March 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

