Celebrity Big Brother odds: Louis Walsh is bookies favourite to win

The Celebrity Big Brother final is taking place tomorrow (Friday, March 22) – and the odds for who will win have been revealed.

Six stars are competing to win – but who will take the crown?

Six stars remain (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother winner odds

Tomorrow night is the grand final of Celebrity Big Brother – and six stars are gunning for the win.

Those stars are Louis Walsh, Fern Britton, Bradley Riches, David Potts, Colson Smith, and Nikita Kuzmin.

Now, the bookies have revealed that Louis Walsh is favourite to win!

According to Instant Casinos, Louis is favourite, with odds of 4/5 to win.

A spokesperson for the bookmaker exclusively told us: “After 18 days, the Celebrity Big Brother final is upon us and Louis Walsh is the odds-on favourite to be crowned the winner following the return of the series.

“The outspoken former X-Factor judge has certainly ruffled a few feathers in the house and that has seen him leap to be the frontrunner to win, with Ibiza Weekender star David Potts the second-favourite at 2/1.”

Louis is favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother final odds: Louis tipped to win

The spokesperson continued, saying: “Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin is a 10/1 outsider to be crowned the winner, while Fern Britton and Colson Smith have bith been priced at 33/1 odds to win.

“Bradley Riches has the longest odds to win, with a price of 50/1 quoted by Instant Casinos.”

Bookmakers BoyleSports also have Louis as the favourite to win.

“Louis Walsh was a big outsider after the opening night, but punters have clearly enjoyed his role as pantomime villain and the odds now suggest he’s the one to beat in the final,” a spokesperson told us.

They have David at 6/4, Nikita at 6/1, Colson and Fern at 20/1, and Bradley at 33/1.

Fans think Nikita is ‘fake’ (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Nikita

In other Celebrity Big Brother news, fans have seemingly turned on Nikita Kuzmin, just days before the final.

Up until this week, Nikita’s had a drama-free experience in the house. However, this week, he has clashed with Fern Britton – and accidentally injured her too.

Now, fans of the show have accused the 26-year-old Ukranian dancer of being “fake”.

“Nikita wants to win so badly, he’s trying so hard to be the nations sweetheart but comes across as fake. David HAS to win, most entertaining housemate by a country mile!” one fan tweeted.

“I do like Nikita…but 100% agree with Louis, hes not daft! He says and does ALL the right things! Not that this is a bad thing…but he is definitely wise to the fame game,” another said.

“Nikita is pure evil and worst of all FAKE. Get him out,” a third wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Thursday, March 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

