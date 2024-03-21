Celebrity Big Brother fans believe Fern ‘fancies’ Nikita following clash over ‘backhanded’ compliment

Celebrity Big Brother fans believe they’ve spotted signs that Fern Britton fancies her fellow housemate Nikita Kuzmin.

Fans believe the “crush” Fern allegedly has on the Strictly star is what prompted her to confront him over a comment he made earlier this week.

Nikita was left confused by Fern’s comments the other night (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Fern Britton and Nikita Kuzmin clash

Earlier this week, Celebrity Big Brother stars Fern and Nikita clashed. This left both viewers and housemates feeling very awkward.

While having drinks in the living area, Fern turned to Nikita and said: “You and I get along all right when we’re playing games. And can I tell you? When you’re 66, you’ll have exactly the same brain, which is why…You have to understand that I’ve still got a 26-year-old brain.”

Nikita was baffled. “I’m a bit confused by this,” he said. “You shouldn’t be confused,” Fern replied. “You never change your brain.”

Nikita then asked whether he and Fern were having “beef”. “Never look at an old person and think they’re just old,” Fern said.

Fern then revealed she’d taken umbrage with Nikita complimenting her stripey top, and how he’d informed her that stripes were in fashion.

Nikita then insisted that he meant “nothing bad” by his compliment. He then said that Fern was making it something out of nothing.

He then accused her of trying to make the conversation “uncomfortable”.

Fern clashed with Nikita (Credit: ITV)

Fern lets out her frustration

The following day in the diary room, Fern spoke about the incident.

“So last night I did accidentally, honestly, upset him, he was quite cross and you know, I could see he was angry with me,” she said.

“It pressed something for him, maybe there’s a lack of experience in having older women around,” she then continued.

“As a dancer, he has to have vanity, because he’s got to look perfect and right with every move he makes,” she then said.

“And so, he’s interested in the people he wants to be interested in and I honestly, I’m not a subject that he’s particularly interested in. That’s life.”

Fans think Fern has a crush on Nikita (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Fans reckon Fern Britton has a ‘crush’ on Nikita Kuzmin

Nikita may have been left baffled by Fern’s frustration, however, viewers believe it may have stemmed from the fact she could have a “crush” on the dancer.

They took to Twitter to share their theory.

“I feel like Fern has had a crush on Nikita whilst watching Strictly like the rest of us and is giving school disco energy simply shattered her crush doesn’t fancy her back,” one fan tweeted.

“Judging by tonight’s episode, I’m getting the vibe that Fern secretly fancies Nikita,” another said. “I think Fern would love a love story with Nikita,” a third wrote.

I’m getting the vibe that Fern secretly fancies Nikita.

“I mean, who am I to say, but if I didn’t know any better, one would think Fern fancies Nikita & was acting like a scorned woman,” another wrote.

“Fern seemed completely different when Nikita hugged her. For a moment there I thought she actually enjoyed the physical contact and maybe in a weird way she fancies him!?” a fifth speculated.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Thursday, March 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.