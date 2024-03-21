Celebrity Big Brother fans in surprise Louis Walsh U-turn a day before the show’s live final: ‘He’s been sorely needed this series’

Louis Walsh has had a very turbulent Celebrity Big Brother journey so far. But it seems that the ongoing drama surrounding the former X Factor host has worked in his favour.

The celebrity talent manager might have even swaged CBB fans to switch to team Louis Walsh.

Louis Walsh is best known as an X Factor judge (Credit: Splash News)

Louis Walsh sways Celebrity Big Brother fans

Despite previously raising eyebrows for throwing Sharon Osbourne under the bus and slamming Jedward as “vile”, there seems to have been a change in the tide for Louis.

In fact, many viewers flocked to social media to agree that they want to see him take home the CBB crown.

One wrote: “I actually thought Louis was funny last night, the way he read everybody as playing the game, even the way he read Nikita (conscious of the cameras etc).

I haven’t liked Louis all season but now I see he’s been good value and has been sorely needed this series.

Another gushed: “Gonna start my campaign now. Louis Walsh to win. [Bleep] the rest!”

A third added: “I think there’s a good chance Louis Walsh could win Big Brother.”

A fourth chimed in: “Louis Walsh simply has to win, and if you don’t agree, you’re wrong.”

Louis Walsh has divided opinions during Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh wins spot in CBB final

It comes after other fans of the show fumed that Louis had snagged a spot in the final. In a shock twist, Big Brother asked for one housemate to come to the Diary Room, which ended up being former This Morning host Fern Britton.

She was then asked to pick one housemate to evict. Fern chose Louis – however, things weren’t exactly as they seemed.

Due to Fern’s vote, Louis instead became the first housemate confirmed as a finalist.

Some viewers took to social media to share their thoughts, with one complaining: “ITV is so sick for this, I need Louis off my screen PLEASE.”

“I’ve never seen a bigger fix than this twist specifically to get Louis Walsh to the final. They knew they’d all pick Louis and knew Louis is too lazy to go to the Diary Room,” another person stated.

See if Louis wins tomorrow night (March 22) at 9pm on ITV1.

