Jedward hint they’re set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house to confront Louis Walsh: ‘There’s no escape’

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh could be in for an unwelcome surprise, Jedward have hinted on Twitter.

Louis didn’t hold back on his opinion on Irish pop duo Jedward recently – and they’ve shown they’re not his biggest fans either.

Louis was Jedward’s manager (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Jedward and Louis Walsh

The Louis Walsh and Jedward saga began back in 2009 when the Irish twins appeared on The X Factor.

Louis was their mentor on the show – and was their manager until 2013.

However, during a conversation with Colson Smith on Celebrity Big Brother last week, Louis branded John and Edward Grimes aka Jedward “vile”.

“They were vile, but they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life,” Louis told Colson.

Jedward didn’t let that slide and immediately took to Twitter to slam Louis. They accused him of not sending them flowers when their mum died and branded him an “absolute weirdo” with “bad intentions”.

“Louis Walsh is an evil manipulator who forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers,” they claimed.

Could Louis be in for a nasty shock? (Credit: ITV)

Jedward hint they’re heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house

Last night (Tuesday, March 19), Jedward hinted that they could be set to confront Louis in person.

They dropped the hint on Twitter for their 648k followers to see.

“Think it’s time we enter the CBB house and get the closure and answers we deserve!” they tweeted. “There’s no escape Louis [snake emoji].”

Fans were chomping at the bit over the prospect of Jedward having it out with Louis on CBB.

Jedward fans want the duo to confront Louis (Credit: RTÉ / YouTube)

“Go get him lads,” one fan tweeted. “OMG yes!!!! They just said a previous housemate is going back in! I’d love you two to pop back and confront Louis,” another said.

“You soooo need to go in!!!! You do deserve closure and answers!!! Horrible man!!!!” a third urged.

However, some fans were quick to shut them down. “Jog on lads! Louis gave you a career and without him you’d still be nobodies!” one fan said.

“Guys you’re lucky he even took you on. Sit down,” another wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 19) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

