Celebrity Big Brother viewers turn on Fern Britton for ‘fake’ behaviour

Celebrity Big Brother fans have hit out at Fern Britton over her behaviour in the house recently.

The former This Morning star is up for eviction for the third time tonight (Tuesday, March 19).

Fern was tasked with evicting a housemate (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw Fern go on a secret mission. Entering the diary room, Fern was told she had been tasked with instantly evicting one of her housemates.

To do so, she had to put a snake on the housemate she’d chosen’s bed.

Fern opted for Louis Walsh, claiming she had to for her own sanity as conversations with him go around in circles.

However, there was a twist. Choosing a housemate to be evicted actually gave them immunity and booked them a place in the final.

The housemates didn’t get to find out who had put Louis up for eviction – however, they had their suspicions that it was Fern…

Fern is up for eviction tonight (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton facing Celebrity Big Brother eviction tonight

Later in the show, the celebs began nominating each other again.

Fern received four nominations from Nikita Kuzmin, David Potts, Marisha Wallace, and Colson Smith. This means that she will be up for eviction for the third time tonight (Tuesday, March 19).

The news upset Fern, however, who took to the diary room later on.

She tearfully admitted she was feeling “not great” about being up for eviction again.

“Just trying to keep it together in front of the rest of the house, just thinking, how will I do the next 48 hours, knowing that they suspect me?” she said.

“And knowing that they want me out,” she then continued. “This is not an enviable position at all.”

Fern has been slammed (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother viewer reaction

However, some fans have been less than sympathetic, branding the TV star “fake”.

“VOTE FOR ZEZE & MARISHA #CBBUK. Need to get fake Fern out!” one fan tweeted after finding out the results of the nominations.

“Fern is so irritating. Fake nice, and always crying!” another said.

“Fern is so fake and calculated don’t like her one bit! Get her out!” a third wrote.

“Fern looks so constantly exhausted because it’s bloody tiring being fake all the time,” another tweeted.

However, some fans want Fern to stay!

“5 more votes to save the wonderful @Fern_Britton on #CBB #CBBUK For me she’s the only one worth saving!” one fan tweeted.

“Bless, I want to jump back into Big Brother and give Fern a hug! Please vote to save her!” another said.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans fume as shock twist sees Louis Walsh in the final: ‘I’ve never seen a bigger fix’

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 19) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.