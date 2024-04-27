BGT viewers bewildered as Simon Cowell smashes his Golden Buzzer for Japanese act: ‘Not worthy’

BGT viewers couldn’t believe what they were watching as judge Simon Cowell hit his Golden Buzzer button tonight (Saturday April 27).

Simon awarded the second bye to the final of the 2024 series so far, which is only three episodes in. Fellow judge Amanda Holden smashed her Buzzer last weekend to send singer Sydnie Christmas through to the last stage of the ITV talent show.

However, some social media users were peeved by the act Simon selected. Detractors claimed Japanese dance troupe CyberAgent Legit weren’t “worthy” of the Buzzer. And other fans of the programme felt another act should’ve been the recipients instead.

CyberAgent Legit are heading to the BGT 2024 final! (Credit: ITV)

BGT Golden Buzzer: Simon Cowell’s pick goes to CyberAgent Legit

“Wait how did this dance act get the Golden Buzzer over the choir?! #BGT poor choice,” one incredulous fan asked, referring to Northants Sings Out.

“The choir was way better than that to me. It was good but not quite Golden Buzzer worthy #BGT,” asserted someone else.

How did that get the golden buzzer and not the choir? #Bgt pic.twitter.com/42TPs7Ovrz — Bethany ♡ (@Bethhhanyyyy) April 27, 2024

“They should have given the choir earlier the Golden Buzzer over these dancers #BGT,” somebody else insisted.

Sorry what? They got the Golden Buzzer but the choir didn’t?

And a fourth confused onlooker tweeted: “Sorry what? They got the Golden Buzzer but the choir didn’t? Not a huge fan of choirs on this show but they deserved it #BGT.”

Simon Cowell made his Golden Buzzer pick on the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, some others watching at home weren’t happy that Simon had plumped for an act that wasn’t British.

One user raged: “#BGT Apparently Britain hasn’t got talent according to #SimonCowell giving the #GoldenBuzzer to a dance troupe from Japan #ITV jokers!”.

Cyberagent Legit were aiming for the golden buzzer & after such an energetic, slick & in-sync dance routine, they got their wish thanks to Simon Cowell. Off they go to the semi-finals!! #BGT pic.twitter.com/mnD6ZS4iQe — Joseph Mendy (@2001joe_mendy) April 27, 2024

Another complained: “#BRITAIN’S got talent? Yet Golden Buzzer is from Japan that’s never been here before. It’s silly now.”

And a third chipped in: “#BGT #BritainsGotTalent, not watching this no more, it is more like Japan’s Got Talent. That dance group was good but we have seen it all before.”

Northants Sings Out also impressed… but didn’t get a Golden Buzzer (Credit: ITV)

‘So in sync with each other’

However, amid those slamming Simon’s decision, CyberAgent Legit won plenty of admiring comments from viewers who were impressed.

“This Japanese dance team rocked! They got Simon and the audiences to go crazy. The audiences begged for the GOLDEN BUZZER!!! #BGT #CyberAgentLegit,” one wowed observer wrote.

And another tweeted: “Congratulations to CyberAgent Legit for receiving Simon’s Golden Buzzer. So in sync with each other it was amazing #BGT.”

Britain’s Got Talent is repeated on ITV2 tomorrow, Sunday April 28, from 12.30pm. BGT 2024 continues with a new episode next Saturday, May 4, at 7.30pm on ITV and ITVX.

