BGT judge Amanda Holden has pressed her golden buzzer as she was wowed by a performance on tonight’s show.

Britain’s Got Talent made its return tonight (April 20) with Ant and Dec back hosting. Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda were back on the judging panel.

Just 30 minutes into tonight’s show, the first golden buzzer has been pressed – by a stunned Amanda!

Sydnie Christmas performed on tonight’s BGT (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden presses golden buzzer on BGT

Tonight’s show saw singer Sydnie Christmas take to the stage to perform Annie’s Tomorrow.

Following the performance, she received a standing ovation from all four judges and Amanda in particular was overcome with emotion.

She told Sydnie: “What struck me so much about you is how naturally funny, how warm, how brilliant your presence was the minute you walked on stage.

“But how you were entertaining everyone but then you brought us the most heartfelt, beautiful version of that song.”

Sydnie received Amanda’s golden buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Amanda continued: “And that was the best version I have ever heard in my life… so I’m going to do this,” as she pressed the golden buzzer.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Sydnie was shocked. Amanda joined her on stage, telling her: “You were so good, so beautiful.”

Receiving the golden buzzer means Sydnie will go straight through to the semi-finals.

Viewers on X were divided over Amanda using her golden buzzer already, however. Many didn’t think the performance was worth the buzzer.

One person said: “Is Amanda okay? Golden buzzer, really!”

Another wrote: “Absolute waste of a golden buzzer, singer already in the semis.”

Someone else added: “What an absolute waste of a golden buzzer. Sydnie would have got through anyway.”

However, others believed Sydnie deserved it as one gushed: “THE FIRST GOLDEN BUZZER!! SHE SO DESERVES IT!!”

Another said: “Outstanding, well deserved the golden buzzer.”

Someone else tweeted: “Yaaay for the first golden buzzer!! She was amazing!!”

