Declan Donnelly on taking ‘a step back’ to reassess: ‘You have to count your blessings’

Prior to the final episode of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, Declan Donnelly once opened up about taking a step back from the limelight.

The 48-year-old star, who is part of the presenting duo Ant and Dec with Ant McPartlin, has enjoyed a career spanning three decades. Tonight (April 20), Ant and Dec return to our screens for Britain’s Got Talent.

While their careers still prove to be in demand all these years later, Declan previously spoke about taking time out from his job.

Declan has enjoyed a career on television for over 30 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Every now and again you have to just step back’

During a 2020 interview with Audible with Ant, the duo were asked whether there was ever a point where they stopped enjoying their job.

In response, Declan said: “I think we all fall into the trap sometimes of taking things for granted. But yeah, every now and again you have to just step back and count your blessings and realise how lucky you are and go, god I have got the most amazing job in the world and today I really appreciate it,” he continued.

Ant added: “I think pre me taking a year off work, I think we got into a habit of being on a treadmill and you’re just doing it. I think it helps taking time out for both of us to get some perspective on it and just go it’s such an amazing job and we’re so lucky to do it, and let’s just have fun. And we do, we got a renewed energy and vigour for it now.”

Declan has been friends with Ant since he was 13 (Credit: BBC)

‘Sometimes you have to give each other space’

During an interview with FAULT Magazine this year, Declan opened up about how he and Ant have managed to maintain a close working and personal friendship.

“We started working together when we were 13, and we became friends very quickly,” he explained.

“We’re are both 49 this year. We’re obviously not the same people that we were when we were 13. So throughout our career, you know, we’ve both changed. But being able to maintain that friendship doesn’t come naturally.”

“Sometimes you have to work with friendships, and sometimes you have to compromise and sometimes you have to give each other space and time and whatever,” Dec continued.

Read more: Bruno Tonioli left ‘fuming’ amid Ant and Dec pranks on new BGT

So, what do you think of this article? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.