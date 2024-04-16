BGT judge Bruno Tonioli has opened up about the upcoming 2024 series. The star has lifted the lid on some of the hilarious antics that go on, as well as reflecting on some of his own “mischief”.

However, one prank in particular, carried out by none other than Ant and Dec, left him “fuming”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge has dished the dirt on some previous unmissable moments…

BGT star Bruno started judging the show last year (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Bruno Tonioli lifts lid on BGT mischief

Britain’s Got Talent returns on April 20, with many of us on the edge of our seats to see the ITV show’s variety of sparkling talent.

Of course, many viewers are just as excited to welcome back the judges: Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

New kid on the block, Bruno, who joined the panel last year, is raring to go. So much so, he has even been divulging his thoughts on the programme – including a moment that left him less than impressed.

Chatting to OK!, he described a messy prank that caused him to be covered in spaghetti and cheese. He said: “I was fuming. I had cheese everywhere – in my shirt, in my hair.

I smelt like cheese on toast for a week.

“Ant and Dec were in stitches. I smelt like cheese on toast for a week.”

He also reflected on the moment he “whacked” the golden buzzer so hard that he broke it! But Bruno insists, Simon is here for the mayhem!

Bruno said: “It had never happened before so they didn’t have a replacement for the buzzer. They had to fix it with Scotch Tape – it looked a mess. I thought, ‘Let’s start with a bang’, and we definitely did get a bang!”

Bruno added: “Simon loves mischief.”

Ant and Dec caused some mischief (Credit: Splash News / SplashNews.com)

BGT 2024: Show return date revealed

ITV has shared that BGT will return on Saturday, April 20 at 7.30pm, running until 8.55pm.

It will continue the following day on Sunday April 21 at 7.40pm.

Fans of the show can’t wait to tune in! One wrote to social media in response to the show’s start date announcement: “Can’t wait to watch more talent, love this show.”

Another exclaimed: “Aghhhh excitingggg.”

A third agreed: “So excited to watch.”

