Tonight in EastEnders (Monday, January 15), Aunt Sal’s funeral took place as the Mitchells gathered together to pay their respects to their late relative.

One of the funeral guests in attendance was that of Stevie Mitchell – Billy Mitchell’s dad.

But, who is Stevie Mitchell actor Alan Ford – and when did he appear in EastEnders before?

Alan in an experienced actor (Credit: Shutterstock Editorial)

Who is Alan Ford?

Alan Ford in an English actor and producer from London.

He’s starred in over one hundred different productions in his long career.

Alan was born in 1938 (Credit: BBC)

How old is Alan Ford?

Alan Ford was born in Camberwell, London in 1938.

This means that he is currently 85-years-old.

Stevie is Billy dad (Credit: BBC)

Who does Alan Ford play in EastEnders?

Alan Ford first appeared in EastEnders tonight as Billy Mitchell’s father.

He had been attending Aunt Sal’s funeral along with the other Mitchells. Sam had spotted him and had wondered who he was.

Phil then warned her to make sure that Stevie stayed away from the family. He then explained that he is Billy’s dad.

Billy didn’t have a good relationship with his father growing up. Billy had ended up going into care after his dad, Stevie, brought up his brother, Charlie.

However, this isn’t the first time that Alan has appeared in the iconic BBC soap. He’s set foot in Walford before.

In 1986, Alan appeared in the soap as a completely different character for a one off appearance.

He played the role of Mr Sam Sangers. In the episode, Sam tried to con Debbie Wilkins into handing over her late boyfriend Andy’s belongings.

However, it was Pauline Fowler that rumbled Sam and sent him away before he could do further damage.

Alan has had quite the career (Credit: Shutterstock Editorial)

What else has Alan Ford been in?

As well as appearing in EastEnders, Alan Ford has also appeared in a variety of other television and film productions.

He’s provided the voiceover for the character Light-Fingered Fred in the series, Thunderbirds Are Go.

He also provided the voice to cartoon characters, starring in JoJo’s Circus as Goliath, and in Doraemon.

In addition to this, Alan Ford can be recognised in episodes of Casualty, Doctors and Minder.

Alan can also be seen in The Sweeney, Snatch, Cockneys vs Zombies, and Two Days in the Smoke.

Coming up, Alan will star in Blackout Z, Members Club and Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire.

Alongside his acting work, Alan has also produced No Time for Memoirs, and In the Company of Joan.

With Alan having starred in over one hundred different productions, have you seen or heard him in anything else before?

