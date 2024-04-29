This Morning favourite Josie Gibson is a beloved member of the ITV presenting crowd that grace our screens very often. However, this might change as Josie has been tipped for even more success.

Have no fear though, this doesn’t mean we would be seeing less of the Bristolian beauty – in fact, she might have more telly success on the horizon.

In fact, scoring her very own namesake show might be just around the corner – watch out Lorraine!

Josie Gibson might have a new role on the cards (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning star Josie Gibson tipped to host Morning Live

Josie Gibson could be giving This Morning co-stars Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley a run for their money, as a bookies has predicted even more roles on the cards for Josie.

It sounds like Josie’s schedule will very quickly be filling up, especially after she has just bagged two campaigns with household names, Iceland and Yoplait.

That isn’t all as Josie is even in with a chance to bag a role on BBC’s Morning Live, according to one bookies.

If Josie was to fly solo and start her own TV show, she is 6/1 to host a daytime chat show.

A spokesperson from CasinoAlpha exclusively told us: “Looking at what Josie Gibson could do next, she is most likely to become a host on Morning Live with odds of 2/1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)

“She is also 4/1 to stand-in on Lorraine. If Josie was to fly solo and start her own TV show, she is 6/1 to host a daytime chat show.”

After showing off her cooking skills in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, Josie also has the possibility to host her own cooking show, at 7/1.

Or perhaps Josie been inspired by her stint down under and wants to spread her wings. The blonde beauty is in with a 8/1 chance in fronting her own travel programme.

Could we see Josie hosting her own travel show? (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

It comes after Josie recently shared her thoughts about her current gig on This Morning.

She told OK!: “On This Morning, I’ve got my dream gig and I do a bit of everything.

“I do a bit in the studio, I can go on the road, do a competition. I’m an all-rounder I think.

“I love being able to do everything so, between us, I think I’ve got the best gig.”

Josie has been appearing on popular supermarket Iceland’s adverts, as well as fronting a campaign with Yoplait that promotes the benefits of the “calcium and vitamin D-rich” kids’ yoghurts.

Chatting about her campaign with Iceland, Josie said: “I remember shopping in Iceland when I was a little girl so it feels incredibly surreal to be working with them as the face of the brand.

“I love that Iceland is a great British business always doing the right thing for shoppers. I admire and support their commitment to bringing the best-value products and deals to its customers.”

Read more: Josie Gibson ‘desperately wants to find love’ after Alison Hammond’s ‘new romance’ following Stephen Mulhern rumours

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.