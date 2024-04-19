This Morning star Josie Gibson has announced she’s the new face of a popular supermarket, admitting it feels “surreal”.

The This Morning favourite, 39, will be fronting Iceland’s new TV adverts from Friday (April 19).

The advert will also include the supermarket’s new tagline: “That’s why we go to Iceland”. The new line has replaced its previous one which was “that’s why mums go to Iceland”.

Josie Gibson is the new face of Iceland (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson on Iceland adverts

Speaking about her latest job, Josie said: “I remember shopping in Iceland when I was a little girl so it feels incredibly surreal to be working with them as the face of the brand.

“I love that Iceland is a great British business always doing the right thing for shoppers. I admire and support their commitment to bringing the best-value products and deals to its customers.”

She added: “Shooting the ad and meeting the team was so much fun and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Josie gushed over her new role (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie Gibson on This Morning

The star is a regular face on ITV daytime show This Morning. She stood in following both Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby‘s exits from the show last year.

She also often hosts during the half-terms and over the summers. When Holly left This Morning in October 2023, many fans wanted Josie to take on her job full-time.

Recently, Josie addressed why she wouldn’t have been able to take over Holly’s spot.

Josie is a regular face on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie told MailOnline: “If I lived in London I would have loved the job. But I don’t live in London, I live [in Bath], and this is where I am, and this where my family is this, where my life is. So, and I, you know I will never get this time back…

“It’s a juggle. You’re working, mum, you know. The juggle’s real.”

In March, Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley made their debut as This Morning’s new main presenters.

Read more: This Morning fans fume over Josie Gibson segment: ‘Talk about flogging a dead horse!’

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.