This Morning fans fume over Josie Gibson segment today: ‘Talk about flogging a dead horse!’

ITV viewers were left unimpressed whilst watching This Morning earlier today (April 5). Those who tuned in couldn’t help but notice that the programme had repeated a segment that first aired six months ago.

Eagle-eyed viewers weren’t pleased when they saw Josie Gibson exploring Holmes Chapel, where One Direction’s Harry Styles grew up.

The presenter went on an adventure to the superstar’s hometown, much to viewers dismay.

This Morning today

Although Josie looked to be having a fabulous time as she donned a feather boa whilst expecting to visit Harry Styles on his actual musical tour, viewers today weren’t very pleased with the repeated segment.

Evidently, plenty flocked to social media to slam Josie’s adventure.

One wrote: “Why do This Morning keep rehashing these Josie segments this week? Seeing as you have binned her off (big mistake) why not pay her to do some new ones?!”

Another fumed: “How many times have we seen this Josie/Harry Styles segment???”

A third pointed out: “Why didn’t they say we are repeating an old clip of Josie visiting Harry styles town?”

“Slow news day hence they are repeating this Harry Styles rubbish,” added another.

Harry Styles home town tour for the millionth time.

A fifth stated: “Harry Styles hometown tour for the millionth time.”

Someone else said: “How many times has #thismorning rolled this Harry Styles hometown VT? Talk about flogging a dead horse.”

Back in September 2023, a viewer penned to social media: “They did a Harry Styles hometown segment weeks ago.”

On inspection, the This Morning official YouTube channel also posted the segment in full, six months ago.

This Morning viewers snub Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard

It comes after Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were snubbed by viewers earlier this week (April 2).

A slew of viewers flocked to social media to praise Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as they could be seen serenading each other in a hilarious clip. The video compelled some to even dub the pair the “best duo”.

One wrote: “No better duo.”

Another said: “My fave TV duo.”

A third chimed in: “The best duo and the best presenters for This Morning.”

“Oh my goodness I only will watch the show when you two are on,” gushed a fourth.

