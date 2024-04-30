Gorka Marquez looks at the camera, Gemma Atkinson appears surprised
News

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson explain they’re pushing their wedding back another year

They first met in 2017

By Robert Leigh

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have put their wedding on hold, they’ve revealed.

Former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale star Gemma, 39, and Strictly Come Dancing superstar Gorka, 33, got engaged in 2021.

The couple also share two children together Mia, four, and Thiago, nine months.

But despite being a happy little family, Gem and Gorka have addressed why their nuptials have been pushed back for another year.

Gemma Atkinson looks concerned, Gorka Marquez reacts
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have been engaged for a couple of years but are yet to marry (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez news

Speaking to OK! magazine, Gemma explained why they still haven’t set a date for their big day.

Originally, she hinted, they had envisioned getting wed when Mia was old enough to be part of the celebrations.

But now Gemma and Gorka wish to wait until Thiago can be involved.

“We’d like Thiago to be involved now so we’re going to have to wait another year or so,” Gemma said.

“When we first got engaged we said we’ll get Mia walking down the aisle and then Thiago came along… and there’s no time!”

Additionally, it seems Gemma and Gorka haven’t settled on what kind of wedding they’d be most happy with. For Gemma, family considerations are at the front of her mind.

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson both smile
What kind of wedding could Gorka and Gemma have? (Credit: YouTube)

That’s despite the couple considering having a quiet do. But, as is often the case with family occasions, how others fit in is paramount.

Gemma continued: “We were toying with just going to a registry office and then having a big party after. But I think my mum would like to see me walk down the aisle so no plans yet but one day it will happen.”

YouTube video player

Robert Leigh
Freelance writer

