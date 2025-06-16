Gemma Atkinson concerned as she reveals daughter Mia’s distress over Gorka: ‘I don’t want to give her a fear of death’

TV and radio star Gemma Atkinson has opened up about her concerns surrounding her daughter Mia after penning an emotional letter to her late father.

The former Hollyoaks star, who is engaged to Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, lost her father 24 years ago after he died from a heart attack.

In honour of Father’s Day yesterday (June 15), Gemma shared an open letter about her dad in support of the palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder.

Gemma Atkinson reveals heartbreaking question from daughter

Gemma – who has two children, daughter Mia, four, and son Thiago, one, with Gorka – revealed that her family helps her to keep her father’s memory alive.

However, with Gorka constantly away for work, Gemma shared that Mia is always asking when he’s coming home.

“It’s funny how kids pick up on things. When Gorka’s away, working on Strictly, Mia asks me when Papa’s coming home. I tell her he’ll be back but twice now she’s said to me: ‘But your papa didn’t come home,'” she shared with OK!

“I explain that her daddy is much fitter. That we have FaceTime and mobiles now. I let her know she can get hold of her papa anytime she wants. We often visit your grave but we always keep it positive. I don’t want to give her a fear of death. You wouldn’t want that.”

‘I sobbed when I found out I was expecting Mia’

While Gemma has been without her dad for more than half her life, she believes he would be “proud” of the mother she has become.

“I sobbed when I found out I was expecting Mia. Not because I wasn’t ecstatic – I was, but because you weren’t there to share our joy,” she said.

Even though her kids have no memory of him, Gemma makes sure to talk regularly about him. Gemma explained she wishes her husband-to-be could have also met him.

